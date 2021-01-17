Scottish Premiership
MotherwellMotherwell1RangersRangers0

Motherwell v Rangers

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Motherwell

Starting XI

  1. Squad number13Player nameKelly
    6.37

  2. Squad number33Player nameO'Donnell
    6.60

  3. Squad number16Player nameMugabi
    6.54

  4. Squad number31Player nameGallagher
    6.64

  5. Squad number3Player nameCarroll
    5.80

  6. Squad number6Player nameCampbell
    6.33

  7. Squad number8Player nameCrawford
    6.41

  8. Squad number19Player namePolworth
    6.27

  9. Squad number17Player nameSeedorf
    6.72

  10. Squad number44Player nameCole
    6.66

  11. Squad number32Player nameWatt
    6.82

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Rangers

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMcGregor
    6.67

  2. Squad number2Player nameTavernier
    6.68

  3. Squad number6Player nameGoldson
    6.31

  4. Squad number26Player nameBalogun
    6.27

  5. Squad number31Player nameBarisic
    6.29

  6. Squad number18Player nameKamara
    6.31

  7. Squad number10Player nameDavis
    6.88

  8. Squad number17Player nameAribo
    6.57

  9. Squad number7Player nameHagi
    6.50

  10. Squad number20Player nameMorelos
    6.18

  11. Squad number14Player nameKent
    6.77

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Line-ups

Motherwell

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Kelly
  • 33O'Donnell
  • 16Mugabi
  • 31Gallagher
  • 3Carroll
  • 6Campbell
  • 8Crawford
  • 19Polworth
  • 17Seedorf
  • 44Cole
  • 32Watt

Substitutes

  • 4Lamie
  • 5McGinley
  • 9White
  • 14Lawless
  • 15Maguire
  • 23Morrison
  • 24Devine
  • 25MacIver
  • 27Johnston

Rangers

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1McGregor
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6Goldson
  • 26Balogun
  • 31Barisic
  • 18Kamara
  • 10Davis
  • 17Aribo
  • 7Hagi
  • 20Morelos
  • 14Kent

Substitutes

  • 3Bassey
  • 5Helander
  • 9Defoe
  • 11Itten
  • 15Zungu
  • 16Patterson
  • 21Barker
  • 24Stewart
  • 33McLaughlin
Referee:
Don Robertson

Match Stats

Home TeamMotherwellAway TeamRangers
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home4
Away5
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away5
Fouls
Home3
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Alfredo Morelos (Rangers).

  2. Post update

    Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Glen Kamara (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by James Tavernier.

  4. Post update

    Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Sherwin Seedorf (Motherwell).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Steven Davis following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Declan Gallagher.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Tony Watt.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Borna Barisic with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. James Tavernier (Rangers) with an attempt from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Borna Barisic with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Borna Barisic (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Sherwin Seedorf (Motherwell).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Devante Cole (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jake Carroll with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Kent (Rangers).

  15. Post update

    Liam Polworth (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Motherwell 1, Rangers 0. Devante Cole (Motherwell) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tony Watt.

  17. Post update

    Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Alfredo Morelos (Rangers).

  20. Post update

    Stephen O'Donnell (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers2421215975265
2Celtic21136246163045
3Hibernian2411763324940
4Aberdeen2211652924539
5Livingston229492827131
6Dundee Utd2461081929-1028
7Kilmarnock2373132428-424
8St Mirren2165101624-823
9St Johnstone2458112233-1123
10Motherwell2256111932-1321
11Ross County2455141843-2520
12Hamilton2354142147-2619
View full Scottish Premiership table

