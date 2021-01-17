Motherwell v Rangers

Foul by Alfredo Morelos (Rangers).
Line-ups
Motherwell
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Kelly
- 33O'Donnell
- 16Mugabi
- 31Gallagher
- 3Carroll
- 6Campbell
- 8Crawford
- 19Polworth
- 17Seedorf
- 44Cole
- 32Watt
Substitutes
- 4Lamie
- 5McGinley
- 9White
- 14Lawless
- 15Maguire
- 23Morrison
- 24Devine
- 25MacIver
- 27Johnston
Rangers
Formation 4-3-3
- 1McGregor
- 2Tavernier
- 6Goldson
- 26Balogun
- 31Barisic
- 18Kamara
- 10Davis
- 17Aribo
- 7Hagi
- 20Morelos
- 14Kent
Substitutes
- 3Bassey
- 5Helander
- 9Defoe
- 11Itten
- 15Zungu
- 16Patterson
- 21Barker
- 24Stewart
- 33McLaughlin
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Glen Kamara (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by James Tavernier.
Post update
Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Sherwin Seedorf (Motherwell).
Post update
Attempt missed. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Steven Davis following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Declan Gallagher.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Tony Watt.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Borna Barisic with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. James Tavernier (Rangers) with an attempt from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Borna Barisic with a cross.
Post update
Borna Barisic (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Sherwin Seedorf (Motherwell).
Post update
Attempt missed. Devante Cole (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jake Carroll with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Kent (Rangers).
Post update
Liam Polworth (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Motherwell 1, Rangers 0. Devante Cole (Motherwell) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tony Watt.
Post update
Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell).
Post update
Foul by Alfredo Morelos (Rangers).
Post update
Stephen O'Donnell (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
