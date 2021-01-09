Last updated on .From the section Dundee

Jonathan Afolabi, hidden, scored in stoppage-time to take Dundee's tie with Bonnyrigg Rose to extra time

Dundee say they "utterly condemn" racist messages received by Jonathan Afolabi after their Scottish Cup second round win over Bonnyrigg Rose.

Irish striker Afolabi posted an image of the abuse on Instagram.

The Scottish Championship side say it is the second time in a week that a player has had "vile" abuse.

Charlie Adam received a message after the win over Hearts and that - as well as the ones sent to Afolabi - have been reported to Instagram.

The club are considering whether to take the matter any further.

"Dundee Football Club utterly condemns racism in any form," read a club statement.

"As a club we have zero tolerance for these abusive messages and give our players our full support."