Ryan Strachan's free-kick sent Cove Rangers through

Cove Rangers settled a thrilling tie with a last-minute winner to stun Championship side Alloa Athletic 3-2 and reach the Scottish Cup third round.

Cove's third-tier rivals Forfar Athletic edged past non-league visitors Linlithgow Rose 4-1 after extra time.

Scott Agnew's 18-minute hat-trick helped East Fife rout Tranent Juniors 5-1, while Highland League Fraserburgh defeated Banks O'Dee 2-1.

Twelve ties were postponed due to the frozen conditions.

The draw for the third round - which will include Premiership teams - will be on Sunday at 11:00 GMT.

Cove twice came behind to shock Alloa, who led through an Alan Trouten penalty and Cameron O'Donnell strike.

Jamie Masson and Rory McAllister replied for the visitors, who snatched a dramatic victory when Ryan Strachan's free-kick found the top corner.

Forfar did it the hard way against East of Scotland League outfit Linlithgow, who were ahead in 11 minutes through Kyle Wilson.

Murray MacKintosh quickly levelled but the visitors held out until extra time when Martyn Fotheringham and a Jordan Allan double sent Forfar through.

East Fife veteran Agnew had a role in all five goals to steer his side clear of an upset after Steven Thomson's free-kick gave Tranent an early lead.

The 33-year-old netted a penalty then crossed for Craig Watson to head the hosts in front by half-time. Two further Agnew strikes followed before he rounded off a sparkling performance by teeing up Kevin Smith to score.

Fraserburgh fell behind to Michael Philipson's close-range finish for Banks O'Dee early in the second half. But the hosts levelled with a Scott Barbour header before Jamie Beattie drove home the winner.