German keeper Steven Benda impressed while on loan at Swindon Town in 2019-20

Steve Cooper says Swansea City are making progress in the search for signings after adding a goalkeeper to their list of targets.

Cooper wants an attacking midfielder as well as a striker after losing Morgan Gibbs-White and Kasey Palmer this week.

Swansea are also looking for a keeper after Steven Benda picked up a long-term ankle injury in training.

"We are getting closer but until something gets over the line we won't get too excited," Cooper said.

"We work really hard. We know what we want to do. If the things we are trying to do come off, I think it will be good.

"It is important to add players, but it's got to be the right players and the right characters."

Swansea are interested in Crawley striker Max Watters but have so far been unable to agree fee with the League Two club.

Cooper had been close to a loan deal for Southampton forward Michael Obafemi until he picked up an injury last week.

Benda had been due to play in Swansea's FA Cup tie at Stevenage until he got injured.

Teenager Lewis Webb was among the substitutes as Swansea won 2-0 to reach round four, but Cooper wants more experienced competition for Freddie Woodman.

"Steven is going to need an operation on his ankle so it's going to rule him out for a few months unfortunately," Cooper said.

"Lewis Webb who was on bench today is a fine young goalkeeper, but we are going to need to add another in now and we are working hard on that."