Rangers are interested in signing Wigan Athletic striker Kyle Joseph, who is out of contract with in the summer, but they face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for the 19-year-old's signature. (Scottish Sun On Sunday via Glasgow Live) external-link

Leicester City centre-half Filip Benkovic is joining Belgian club Leuven on loan until the end of the season on his return from Cardiff City despite Celtic discussing the possibility of a second spell with the Scottish champions for the 23-year-old. (Mail On Sunday) external-link

Celtic assistant manager John Kennedy has confirmed that the Scottish champions are considering bringing back Croat central defender Filip Benkovic on loan from Leicester City. (Sunday Mail) external-link

On-loan Brighton & Hove Albion centre-half Shane Duffy remains in Celtic's plans for the rest of the season despite his early return from their winter training camp in Dubai, assistant John Kennedy has insisted. (The Herald On Sunday) external-link

Celtic assistant manager John Kennedy insists that Odsonne Edouard is fully committed to the Scottish champions despite the France Under-21 striker's change of agents prompting speculation he is ready to quit. (Scottish Sun On Sunday) external-link

Goalkeeper Joe Lewis says he has put contentment before money as the 33-year-old eyes a stay at Aberdeen for the rest of his career. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Paul Hanlon says 33-year-old Lewis Stevenson is worthy of a new contract with Hibernian as his fellow defender prepares to make his 500th club appearance against Celtic on Monday. (Scotland On Sunday) external-link

Midfielder Scott Allan, who has been on the sidelines since August due to an unspecified health issue, is set to take a major stride towards a first-team return for Hibs this week. (Scotland On Sunday) external-link

Celtic's David Turnbull has credited fellow midfielder Ismaila Soro for laying the groundwork for his SPFL Premiership Player of the Month Award. (Scotland On Sunday) external-link