Linfield top the Premiership standings by two points from Larne

NIFL chairman Gerard Lawlor has outlined plans for the commencement of Covid-19 testing for players in the Irish Premiership.

The Premiership has been suspended for two weeks over Covid concerns and testing will commence when it resumes on 23 January.

"The message we've heard from players is that they would like some form of testing," said Lawlor.

"It's to be confirmed but we we'd like a minimum six weeks of testing."

Lawlor, who is also Cliftonville chairman, estimated the cost of each test would be approximately £75 with payment for the programme 'still to be sorted out' between NIFL and Irish FA.

"Money has got to out the window a bit in order to save lives," he added.

Football circuit-breaker

The decision to halt the Premiership was made by NIFL on Friday as the number of game postponed because of Covid-19 increased - four matches scheduled for Saturday were called off.

The number of Covid-19 cases has risen sharply in Northern Ireland in recent weeks and NIFL has taken action to avoid a repeat of last season, which was cut short because of the pandemic.

Determining the cut-off point in terms of number of games played proved problematic and the clubs have agreed a policy if this is another curtailed season.

"A small minority of clubs wanted a longer period (of no games) while some clubs said we shouldn't have gone any period," added Lawlor.

"Public health are not telling us to close - the decision we made is the correct decision, there is something in it for everyone.

"There will be no repeat of last season, we have learnt from the mistakes. There's a document the clubs have signed up to. If we reach 22 games the pathway forward is very clear.

"There are different stages - 22 games is the break-even point, there's 26 in it, there's 30 and 33 - different points throughout that policy.

"Our aim will always be to play as much as we can and the policy is very much the fall-back position."