Spanish La Liga
GranadaGranada0BarcelonaBarcelona4

Granada 0-4 Barcelona: Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann score twice

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lionel Messi scores at Granada
Lionel Messi's two goals moved him top of the La Liga scoring charts

Barcelona extended their unbeaten run to eight league matches as Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann both struck twice in a dominant win at Granada.

Griezmann's opener was initially ruled offside, but it was decided a pass had deflected to him off a Granada player.

Messi fired into the top corner from 18 yards and then cleverly fizzed home a low free-kick to move him top of La Liga's scoring charts on 11 goals.

After the break, Griezmann struck again and Granada had Jesus Vallejo sent off.

Vallejo caught Martin Braithwaite and was dismissed for a professional foul with 12 minutes remaining of what proved a testing night for the seventh-placed hosts.

They did go close early on when Roberto Soldado forced Marc-Andre ter Stegen into a fine save, but Barca's attacking talents quickly built on their keeper's crucial intervention.

After Griezmann's controversial opener, Messi looked razor sharp in adding a second, and his free-kick three minutes before the break was clinical and cheeky as the Argentina forward chose not to take on the wall but instead beat Granada keeper Rui Silva on the side of the goal he was protecting.

Frenchman Griezmann showed quality with a sharp touch and finish for the fourth - the first time he has scored twice in a Spanish top-flight game for Barcelona since his home debut in August 2019.

Just over a month on from a defeat at Cadiz which left them closer to the relegation zone than the Champions League places, Ronald Koeman's side have now moved to within four points of top spot in the table.

Leaders Atletico Madrid have three games in hand, but this was a fourth away win in a row for Barcelona and Messi's fourth goal in two outings.

Line-ups

Granada

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Dantas da Silva
  • 2Foulquier
  • 22Coutinho Meneses Duarte
  • 6Sánchez
  • 15NevaSubstituted forVallejoat 45'minutesBooked at 78mins
  • 21HerreraSubstituted forSoroat 67'minutes
  • 8Eteki
  • 10Rodríguez Díaz
  • 19MontoroSubstituted forMillaat 45'minutes
  • 11MachísSubstituted forKenedyat 65'minutes
  • 9SoldadoBooked at 45minsSubstituted forSuárezat 45'minutesBooked at 73mins

Substitutes

  • 3Pérez
  • 5Milla
  • 7Suárez
  • 12Azeez
  • 13Escandell
  • 14Vico Villegas
  • 20Vallejo
  • 23Molina
  • 24Kenedy
  • 26Soro
  • 28Sanchez
  • 31Fàbrega

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2DestSubstituted forFirpoat 81'minutes
  • 28MinguezaBooked at 49mins
  • 23Umtiti
  • 18AlbaBooked at 87mins
  • 21de JongSubstituted forPjanicat 65'minutes
  • 5BusquetsBooked at 82mins
  • 16GonzálezSubstituted forMachado Trincãoat 73'minutes
  • 11DembéléSubstituted forPuigat 73'minutes
  • 10MessiSubstituted forBraithwaiteat 65'minutes
  • 7Griezmann

Substitutes

  • 8Pjanic
  • 9Braithwaite
  • 12Puig
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 17Machado Trincão
  • 19Fernandes Siqueira
  • 24Firpo
  • 26Peña
  • 27Kourouma Kourouma
  • 29De la Fuente
Referee:
Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea

Match Stats

Home TeamGranadaAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home28%
Away72%
Shots
Home8
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home16
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Granada CF 0, Barcelona 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Granada CF 0, Barcelona 4.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Barcelona. Junior Firpo tries a through ball, but Martin Braithwaite is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Riqui Puig (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Yan Eteki (Granada CF).

  6. Post update

    Miralem Pjanic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Yan Eteki (Granada CF).

  8. Booking

    Jordi Alba (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Post update

    Jordi Alba (Barcelona).

  10. Post update

    (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Jordi Alba.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luis Suárez (Granada CF) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  13. Booking

    Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kenedy (Granada CF) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Domingos Duarte.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Junior Firpo replaces Sergiño Dest.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Barcelona. Martin Braithwaite tries a through ball, but Antoine Griezmann is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Miralem Pjanic (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  19. Dismissal

    Jesús Vallejo (Granada CF) is shown the red card.

  20. Post update

    Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 9th January 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid1512212962338
2Real Madrid18114330151537
3Barcelona18104437172034
4Villarreal188822617932
5Real Sociedad1986529161330
6Sevilla169342113830
7Granada177371929-1024
8Celta Vigo186572228-623
9Ath Bilbao186392122-121
10Cádiz175571221-920
11Real Betis176292031-1120
12Eibar174761416-219
13Levante164662123-218
14Alavés174671520-518
15Real Valladolid174671624-818
16Getafe164571217-517
17Valencia173772325-216
18Elche153751318-516
19Osasuna173681525-1015
20Huesca171971426-1212
View full Spanish La Liga table

