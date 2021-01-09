Last updated on .From the section European Football

Real Madrid had two goals disallowed for Karim Benzema offsides

Real Madrid missed the chance to go top of La Liga as they drew at struggling Osasuna in freezing, snowy conditions.

The game had been in doubt because of Storm Filomena, Spain's "most intense storm in the past 50 years".

It went ahead but both sides struggled to create many clear-cut chances, with only three shots on target between them.

Real's Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos both had goals disallowed for Benzema offsides.

Atletico Madrid stay top by one point without playing.

Their game against Athletic Bilbao was postponed because the Basque side's plane could not land in the Spanish capital as a result of the weather.

Osasuna, who are now 11 games without a win, remain in the relegation zone.

Ground staff had to clear the pitch of snow before the game and at half-time