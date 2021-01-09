Spanish La Liga
OsasunaOsasuna0Real MadridReal Madrid0

Osasuna 0-0 Real Madrid: Goalless La Liga draw in difficult conditions

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Real Madrid
Real Madrid had two goals disallowed for Karim Benzema offsides

Real Madrid missed the chance to go top of La Liga as they drew at struggling Osasuna in freezing, snowy conditions.

The game had been in doubt because of Storm Filomena, Spain's "most intense storm in the past 50 years".

It went ahead but both sides struggled to create many clear-cut chances, with only three shots on target between them.

Real's Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos both had goals disallowed for Benzema offsides.

Atletico Madrid stay top by one point without playing.

Their game against Athletic Bilbao was postponed because the Basque side's plane could not land in the Spanish capital as a result of the weather.

Osasuna, who are now 11 games without a win, remain in the relegation zone.

Ground staff clearing the pitch of snow at Osasuna
Ground staff had to clear the pitch of snow before the game and at half-time

Line-ups

Osasuna

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Herrera
  • 2Vidal Miralles
  • 23Hernández
  • 5García
  • 3Álvaro Armado
  • 27Moncayola
  • 10Torres
  • 6Sanjurjo
  • 21Pérez
  • 14GarcíaSubstituted forRodríguez Menéndezat 77'minutes
  • 16CalleriSubstituted forBudimirat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4García
  • 7Rodríguez Menéndez
  • 11Barja Alfonso
  • 12Roncaglia
  • 17Budimir
  • 18Thomas Llamas
  • 19Gallego Puigsech
  • 22Rodríguez Navas
  • 25Pérez
  • 26Álvarez
  • 28Martínez
  • 29Oroz

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 17Vázquez
  • 5Varane
  • 4Ramos
  • 23Mendy
  • 10ModricSubstituted forIscoat 75'minutes
  • 14Casemiro
  • 8Kroos
  • 11AsensioSubstituted forValverdeat 66'minutes
  • 9Benzema
  • 7E HazardSubstituted forMarianoat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Militão
  • 6Nacho
  • 12Marcelo
  • 13Lunin
  • 15Valverde
  • 19Odriozola
  • 20Vinícius Júnior
  • 21Ødegaard
  • 22Isco
  • 24Mariano
  • 26Altube
Referee:
César Soto Grado

Match Stats

Home TeamOsasunaAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home8
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Osasuna 0, Real Madrid 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Osasuna 0, Real Madrid 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Karim Benzema.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Real Madrid. Toni Kroos tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jony (Osasuna) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ante Budimir (Osasuna) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Iñigo Pérez.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Raphael Varane (Real Madrid).

  8. Post update

    Ante Budimir (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ante Budimir (Osasuna).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Osasuna. Ante Budimir replaces Jonathan Calleri.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Osasuna. Jony replaces Rubén García.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ferland Mendy.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Real Madrid. Casemiro tries a through ball, but Mariano is caught offside.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Isco replaces Luka Modric.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Mariano replaces Eden Hazard.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).

  18. Post update

    Sergio Herrera (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Rubén García.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Roberto Torres (Osasuna) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Rubén García.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page
Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 9th January 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid1512212962338
2Real Madrid18114330151537
3Barcelona18104437172034
4Villarreal188822617932
5Real Sociedad1986529161330
6Sevilla169342113830
7Granada177371929-1024
8Celta Vigo186572228-623
9Ath Bilbao186392122-121
10Cádiz175571221-920
11Real Betis176292031-1120
12Eibar174761416-219
13Levante164662123-218
14Alavés174671520-518
15Real Valladolid174671624-818
16Getafe164571217-517
17Valencia173772325-216
18Elche153751318-516
19Osasuna173681525-1015
20Huesca171971426-1212
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC