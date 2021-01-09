Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, Brest 0.
Moise Kean scored for the third straight game as Paris St-Germain won for the first time under Mauricio Pochettino.
Italy forward Kean, on loan from Everton, headed the opener against Brest and now has nine goals in 14 league appearances in France.
Argentina forward Mauro Icardi doubled the lead before Spain midfielder Pablo Sarabia scored from 20 yards.
PSG are one point behind leaders Lyon, who were held 2-2 at Rennes.
Pochettino's first game in charge had ended in a 1-1 draw away to Saint-Etienne on Wednesday.
PSG, who were again without Brazil forward Neymar because of an ankle injury, lived dangerously before scoring two late goals to win for the first time since the former Tottenham and Southampton boss took charge on 2 January.
With third-placed Lille winning 1-0 away to Nimes, there is one point separating the top three in Ligue 1.
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Navas
- 31DagbaSubstituted forFlorenziat 86'minutes
- 5Marquinhos
- 22Diallo
- 25BakkerSubstituted forKurzawaat 65'minutes
- 21Herrera
- 27GueyeSubstituted forSarabiaat 56'minutes
- 6VerrattiBooked at 62mins
- 11Di MaríaSubstituted forDraxlerat 86'minutes
- 18KeanSubstituted forIcardiat 65'minutes
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 9Icardi
- 16Rico
- 19Sarabia
- 20Kurzawa
- 23Draxler
- 24Florenzi
- 30Letellier
- 32Pembele
- 33Simons
Brest
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Larsonneur
- 20Pierre-Gabriel
- 5Chardonnet
- 2Duverne
- 18Perraud
- 9HonoratSubstituted forLe Douaronat 77'minutes
- 7BelkeblaSubstituted forMounieat 80'minutes
- 8LasneBooked at 76minsSubstituted forBattocchioat 77'minutes
- 12PhilippoteauxSubstituted forCharbonnierat 69'minutes
- 14Cardona
- 21Faivre
Substitutes
- 3Brassier
- 10Charbonnier
- 11Battocchio
- 15Mounie
- 16Cibois
- 23Herelle
- 24Baal
- 26Le Douaron
- 27Magnetti
- Referee:
- Hakim Ben El Hadj
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, Brest 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Romain Faivre (Brest) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jeremy Le Douaron.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right. Assisted by Julian Draxler.
Post update
Attempt saved. Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Julian Draxler.
Post update
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jeremy Le Douaron (Brest).
Post update
Attempt missed. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Julian Draxler replaces Ángel Di María.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Alessandro Florenzi replaces Colin Dagba.
Post update
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Ángel Di María tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Steve Mounie (Brest) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Irvin Cardona.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 3, Brest 0. Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mauro Icardi.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 2, Brest 0. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.
Post update
Abdou Diallo (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Steve Mounie (Brest).
Substitution
Substitution, Brest. Steve Mounie replaces Haris Belkebla.
Post update
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Ander Herrera tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.