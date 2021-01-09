Match ends, Milan 2, Torino 0.
AC Milan opened up a four-point lead at the top of Serie A as they welcomed back Zlatan Ibrahimovic from injury in a comfortable win over Torino.
The Swedish forward - fit after a thigh problem - came on as a late substitute in a game that the hosts dominated.
Rafael Leao opened the scoring with a placed effort from Brahim Diaz's pass.
And Franck Kessie doubled their lead with a penalty after a lengthy VAR review confirmed Diaz had been fouled by Torino captain Andrea Belotti.
It was an impressive performance from the Rossoneri, who have now played a game more than their top-of-the-table rivals Inter Milan and Roma, who face each other on Sunday.
Former Milan left-back Ricardo Rodriguez hit the crossbar with a free-kick for the visitors, who also had a penalty claim correctly dismissed by VAR when Simone Verdi fell over after kicking Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali.
Otherwise it was a relatively untroubled evening for the hosts, who brought on Ibrahimovic for his first appearance since 22 November.
- Your diet's carbon footprint: Calculate the impact and how to change it
- A Perfect Planet: Sir David Attenborough shows us the forces of nature that support the Earth
Line-ups
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 99Donnarumma
- 2CalabriaBooked at 85mins
- 24Kjaer
- 13RomagnoliBooked at 41mins
- 19Hernández
- 8TonaliBooked at 45minsSubstituted forDalotat 54'minutesBooked at 65mins
- 79Kessié
- 7Castillejo Azuaga
- 21DíazBooked at 38minsSubstituted forCalhanogluat 60'minutes
- 15HaugeSubstituted forMaldiniat 85'minutes
- 17da Conceição LeãoBooked at 79minsSubstituted forIbrahimovicat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Tatarusanu
- 5Dalot
- 10Calhanoglu
- 11Ibrahimovic
- 14Conti
- 20Kalulu Kyatengwa
- 22Musacchio
- 27Maldini
- 29Colombo
- 43Campos Duarte da Silva
- 90Donnarumma
- 97Frigerio
Torino
Formation 3-5-1-1
- 39Sirigu
- 5IzzoSubstituted forZazaat 64'minutes
- 4Silveira Neves Vojnovic
- 3Silva Nascimento
- 17Singo
- 7Lukic
- 88RincónBooked at 26minsSubstituted forSegreat 76'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 10GojakSubstituted forLinettyat 45'minutes
- 13RodríguezSubstituted forMurruat 64'minutes
- 24Verdi
- 9BelottiSubstituted forBonazzoliat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Segre
- 8Baselli
- 11Zaza
- 15Ansaldi
- 25Rosati
- 26Bonazzoli
- 27Vojvoda
- 29Murru
- 32Milinkovic-Savic
- 33Nkoulou
- 77Linetty
- 99Buongiorno
- Referee:
- Fabio Maresca
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home22
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Milan 2, Torino 0.
Post update
Hand ball by Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan).
Post update
Karol Linetty (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Samu Castillejo (Milan).
Post update
Attempt missed. Bremer (Torino) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Stephane Singo following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Torino. Conceded by Franck Kessié.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Simone Verdi (Torino) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Karol Linetty.
Post update
Foul by Bremer (Torino).
Post update
Davide Calabria (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Jacopo Segre (Torino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Jacopo Segre (Torino).
Post update
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Wilfried Stephane Singo (Torino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Maldini (Milan).
Post update
Attempt missed. Jacopo Segre (Torino) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Foul by Wilfried Stephane Singo (Torino).
Post update
Daniel Maldini (Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Torino. Federico Bonazzoli replaces Andrea Belotti.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Daniel Maldini replaces Jens Petter Hauge.