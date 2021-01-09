FC Schalke 04 v 1899 Hoffenheim

Offside, FC Schalke 04. Ralf Fährmann tries a through ball, but Matthew Hoppe is caught offside.
Line-ups
Schalke
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Fährmann
- 31Becker
- 4Kabak
- 5Nastasic
- 20Kolasinac
- 28Schöpf
- 17Stambouli
- 8Serdar
- 25Harit
- 43Hoppe
- 7Uth
Substitutes
- 3Mendyl
- 9Raman
- 15Kutucu
- 23Rönnow
- 24Oczipka
- 33Thiaw
- 37Mercan
- 40Bozdogan
Hoffenheim
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Baumann
- 32BogardeBooked at 13mins
- 22Vogt
- 38Posch
- 20Gacinovic
- 14Baumgartner
- 18Samassékou
- 30John
- 9Bebou
- 27Kramaric
- 19Belfodil
Substitutes
- 2Brenet
- 7Bruun Larsen
- 10Dabbur
- 12Pentke
- 15Adams
- 23Adamyan
- 35Beier
- 41Geschwill
- 42Amade
- Referee:
- Felix Zwayer
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Attempt saved. Andrej Kramaric (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Ihlas Bebou.
Foul by Matthew Hoppe (FC Schalke 04).
Kevin Vogt (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Matthew Hoppe (FC Schalke 04) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Amine Harit.
Melayro Bogarde (TSG Hoffenheim) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Suat Serdar (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Melayro Bogarde (TSG Hoffenheim).
Attempt missed. Suat Serdar (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Matija Nastasic following a corner.
Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Christoph Baumgartner.
Amine Harit (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Christoph Baumgartner (TSG Hoffenheim).
Foul by Christoph Baumgartner (TSG Hoffenheim).
Benjamin Stambouli (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Matthew Hoppe (FC Schalke 04) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mark Uth with a cross following a set piece situation.
Amine Harit (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Melayro Bogarde (TSG Hoffenheim).
Foul by Benjamin Stambouli (FC Schalke 04).
Marco John (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Christoph Baumgartner (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.