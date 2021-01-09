German Bundesliga
SchalkeFC Schalke 040Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim0

FC Schalke 04 v 1899 Hoffenheim

Line-ups

Schalke

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fährmann
  • 31Becker
  • 4Kabak
  • 5Nastasic
  • 20Kolasinac
  • 28Schöpf
  • 17Stambouli
  • 8Serdar
  • 25Harit
  • 43Hoppe
  • 7Uth

Substitutes

  • 3Mendyl
  • 9Raman
  • 15Kutucu
  • 23Rönnow
  • 24Oczipka
  • 33Thiaw
  • 37Mercan
  • 40Bozdogan

Hoffenheim

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Baumann
  • 32BogardeBooked at 13mins
  • 22Vogt
  • 38Posch
  • 20Gacinovic
  • 14Baumgartner
  • 18Samassékou
  • 30John
  • 9Bebou
  • 27Kramaric
  • 19Belfodil

Substitutes

  • 2Brenet
  • 7Bruun Larsen
  • 10Dabbur
  • 12Pentke
  • 15Adams
  • 23Adamyan
  • 35Beier
  • 41Geschwill
  • 42Amade
Referee:
Felix Zwayer

Match Stats

Home TeamSchalkeAway TeamHoffenheim
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home4
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, FC Schalke 04. Ralf Fährmann tries a through ball, but Matthew Hoppe is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Andrej Kramaric (TSG Hoffenheim) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Ihlas Bebou.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Hoppe (FC Schalke 04).

  4. Post update

    Kevin Vogt (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matthew Hoppe (FC Schalke 04) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Amine Harit.

  6. Booking

    Melayro Bogarde (TSG Hoffenheim) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Suat Serdar (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Melayro Bogarde (TSG Hoffenheim).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Suat Serdar (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Matija Nastasic following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Christoph Baumgartner.

  11. Post update

    Amine Harit (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Christoph Baumgartner (TSG Hoffenheim).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Christoph Baumgartner (TSG Hoffenheim).

  14. Post update

    Benjamin Stambouli (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matthew Hoppe (FC Schalke 04) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mark Uth with a cross following a set piece situation.

  16. Post update

    Amine Harit (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Melayro Bogarde (TSG Hoffenheim).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Benjamin Stambouli (FC Schalke 04).

  19. Post update

    Marco John (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Christoph Baumgartner (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

