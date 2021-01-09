Last updated on .From the section European Football

Jadon Sancho has netted in successive games after going 18 Bundesliga matches without a goal, dating back to May

Jadon Sancho scored one and set up another as Borussia Dortmund dashed RB Leipzig's hopes of going top of the Bundesliga with an impressive victory.

England forward Sancho slotted the visitors in front after a goalless first half before crossing for Erling Braut Haaland to head in their second.

Haaland rounded Leipzig keeper Peter Gulacsi to seal victory for Dortmund.

Alexander Sorloth netted a consolation for Leipzig, who failed to capitalise on leaders Bayern Munich's Friday loss.

Munich let slip a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 at Borussia Monchengladbach, handing Leipzig the chance to depose them at the summit but they were undone by Dortmund's second-half blitz.

Sancho, who had not scored in the Bundesliga this season until Sunday's win over Wolfsburg, netted for the second successive game, breaking the deadlock with a cool near-post finish.

Haaland's double ensured only a second league defeat of the season for Leipzig and handed Edin Terzic a third win in four Bundesliga games since taking over as Dortmund interim manager in December.

Leipzig remain two points adrift of Bayern, while Dortmund stay fourth but close to within five points of the leaders.