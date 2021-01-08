Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gave Andy Lonergan (left) a Premier League medal for his contribution to the club, despite not making an appearance

West Brom have signed goalkeeper Andy Lonergan on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Lonergan, 37, has made more than 400 appearances for clubs including Preston, Leeds, Bolton and Fulham.

He was released by Liverpool at the end of the 2019-20 season, and signed a short-term contract with Stoke in December, playing in their Carabao Cup defeat by Tottenham.

He will provide back-up to Baggies stopper Sam Johnstone.

Lonergan is available to play in Saturday's FA Cup tie against Blackpool.