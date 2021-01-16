Championship
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough12:30BirminghamBirmingham City
Venue: Riverside Stadium, England

Middlesbrough v Birmingham City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Middlesbrough

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Bettinelli
  • 2Dijksteel
  • 6Fry
  • 17McNair
  • 27Bola
  • 8Wing
  • 5Morsy
  • 22Saville
  • 7Tavernier
  • 10Akpom
  • 3Johnson

Substitutes

  • 9Assombalonga
  • 15Wood
  • 16Howson
  • 18Watmore
  • 19Roberts
  • 26Archer
  • 29Spence
  • 33Coulson
  • 34Hackney

Birmingham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 30Etheridge
  • 2Colin
  • 19San José
  • 12Dean
  • 5Friend
  • 34Sunjic
  • 6Kieftenbeld
  • 17Sánchez
  • 23Toral
  • 11Bela
  • 9Hogan

Substitutes

  • 1Prieto
  • 3Pedersen
  • 4Roberts
  • 8Clayton
  • 10Jutkiewicz
  • 14Leko
  • 15Clarke-Salter
  • 25Dacres-Cogley
  • 35Halilovic
Referee:
Darren England

Match report to follow.

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich23145431201147
2Swansea23127427131443
3Bournemouth23119338191942
4Brentford22118336211541
5Reading2312473428640
6Watford2210752517837
7Middlesbrough22106628181036
8Stoke239862622435
9Barnsley2310492729-234
10Bristol City2210392324-133
11Blackburn2395938271132
12Preston23102113031-132
13Huddersfield2394102832-431
14Luton238692026-630
15Cardiff228592925429
16Millwall2251161921-226
17Coventry236892231-926
18QPR235992230-824
19Birmingham2358101729-1223
20Nottm Forest2357111626-1022
21Sheff Wed2367101523-819
22Derby2247111424-1019
23Rotherham2044121929-1016
24Wycombe2336141635-1915
View full Championship table

Top Stories