Middlesbrough v Birmingham City

MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough12:30BirminghamBirmingham City
Line-ups
Middlesbrough
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Bettinelli
- 2Dijksteel
- 6Fry
- 17McNair
- 27Bola
- 8Wing
- 5Morsy
- 22Saville
- 7Tavernier
- 10Akpom
- 3Johnson
Substitutes
- 9Assombalonga
- 15Wood
- 16Howson
- 18Watmore
- 19Roberts
- 26Archer
- 29Spence
- 33Coulson
- 34Hackney
Birmingham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 30Etheridge
- 2Colin
- 19San José
- 12Dean
- 5Friend
- 34Sunjic
- 6Kieftenbeld
- 17Sánchez
- 23Toral
- 11Bela
- 9Hogan
Substitutes
- 1Prieto
- 3Pedersen
- 4Roberts
- 8Clayton
- 10Jutkiewicz
- 14Leko
- 15Clarke-Salter
- 25Dacres-Cogley
- 35Halilovic
- Referee:
- Darren England
Match report to follow.
