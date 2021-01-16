Queen of the South v Arbroath

James Maxwell (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 20Ferguson
- 33Gibson
- 4Buchanan
- 5Obileye
- 3Maxwell
- 10Shields
- 6McKee
- 8Pybus
- 7Fitzpatrick
- 12McCabe
- 16East
Substitutes
- 9Goss
- 11Dobbie
- 14Robinson
- 15McGrory
- 17Joseph
- 19Breen
- 30Cowie
Arbroath
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Gaston
- 2Thomson
- 17Davidson
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 6Whatley
- 7Gold
- 18Williamson
- 28Craigen
- 9Hilson
- 14Doolan
Substitutes
- 8McKenna
- 10Swankie
- 11Linn
- 12Stewart
- 15Donnelly
- 16Ruth
- 21Gallacher
- Referee:
- Steven Reid
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Jason Thomson (Arbroath).
Post update
Foul by Dan Pybus (Queen of the South).
Post update
Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ayo Obileye (Queen of the South).
Post update
Dale Hilson (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.