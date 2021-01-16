Scottish Championship
Queen of SthQueen of the South0ArbroathArbroath0

Queen of the South v Arbroath

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 20Ferguson
  • 33Gibson
  • 4Buchanan
  • 5Obileye
  • 3Maxwell
  • 10Shields
  • 6McKee
  • 8Pybus
  • 7Fitzpatrick
  • 12McCabe
  • 16East

Substitutes

  • 9Goss
  • 11Dobbie
  • 14Robinson
  • 15McGrory
  • 17Joseph
  • 19Breen
  • 30Cowie

Arbroath

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Gaston
  • 2Thomson
  • 17Davidson
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 6Whatley
  • 7Gold
  • 18Williamson
  • 28Craigen
  • 9Hilson
  • 14Doolan

Substitutes

  • 8McKenna
  • 10Swankie
  • 11Linn
  • 12Stewart
  • 15Donnelly
  • 16Ruth
  • 21Gallacher
Referee:
Steven Reid

Live Text

  1. Post update

    James Maxwell (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Jason Thomson (Arbroath).

  3. Post update

    Foul by Dan Pybus (Queen of the South).

  4. Post update

    Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ayo Obileye (Queen of the South).

  6. Post update

    Dale Hilson (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  8. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 16th January 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts1181230131725
2Dunfermline115512013720
3Dundee115422220219
4Morton114431013-316
5Raith Rovers943221111015
6Ayr113441616013
7Inverness CT93331512312
8Queen of Sth123271527-1211
9Alloa122371125-149
10Arbroath11137515-106
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport