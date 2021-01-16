Scottish Championship
AlloaAlloa Athletic0HeartsHeart of Midlothian0

Alloa Athletic v Heart of Midlothian

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Alloa

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Parry
  • 8Robertson
  • 5Graham
  • 15Jamieson
  • 24Williamson
  • 22Grant
  • 6Hetherington
  • 7Cawley
  • 12Scougall
  • 23Murray
  • 19Thomson

Substitutes

  • 9Buchanan
  • 14Brown
  • 17Connelly
  • 20O'Donnell
  • 25Lynch
  • 26Evans
  • 51Wright

Hearts

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Gordon
  • 2Smith
  • 26Halkett
  • 6Berra
  • 21Kingsley
  • 7Walker
  • 19Irving
  • 16Halliday
  • 31Henderson
  • 11Roberts
  • 24Frear

Substitutes

  • 5Haring
  • 10Boyce
  • 13Stewart
  • 14Naismith
  • 17Mackay-Steven
  • 28Popescu
  • 30Ginnelly
Referee:
Alan Muir

Match Stats

Home TeamAlloaAway TeamHearts
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).

  2. Post update

    Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian).

  5. Post update

    Robert Thomson (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Robert Thomson.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Lucas Williamson.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Robert Thomson (Alloa Athletic).

  9. Post update

    Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Innes Murray (Alloa Athletic).

  11. Post update

    Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Stefan Scougall (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian).

  14. Post update

    Jon Robertson (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian).

  16. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  17. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 16th January 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts1181230131725
2Dunfermline115512013720
3Dundee115422220219
4Morton114431013-316
5Raith Rovers943221111015
6Ayr113441616013
7Inverness CT93331512312
8Queen of Sth123271527-1211
9Alloa122371125-149
10Arbroath11137515-106
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport