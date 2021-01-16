Alloa Athletic v Heart of Midlothian

Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).
Line-ups
Alloa
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Parry
- 8Robertson
- 5Graham
- 15Jamieson
- 24Williamson
- 22Grant
- 6Hetherington
- 7Cawley
- 12Scougall
- 23Murray
- 19Thomson
Substitutes
- 9Buchanan
- 14Brown
- 17Connelly
- 20O'Donnell
- 25Lynch
- 26Evans
- 51Wright
Hearts
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Gordon
- 2Smith
- 26Halkett
- 6Berra
- 21Kingsley
- 7Walker
- 19Irving
- 16Halliday
- 31Henderson
- 11Roberts
- 24Frear
Substitutes
- 5Haring
- 10Boyce
- 13Stewart
- 14Naismith
- 17Mackay-Steven
- 28Popescu
- 30Ginnelly
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian).
Robert Thomson (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Robert Thomson.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Lucas Williamson.
Foul by Robert Thomson (Alloa Athletic).
Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Innes Murray (Alloa Athletic).
Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Stefan Scougall (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian).
Jon Robertson (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.