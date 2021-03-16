Raith Rovers v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Hand ball by Gozie Ugwu (Raith Rovers).
Raith Rovers
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1MacDonald
- 2Tumilty
- 4Davidson
- 6Benedictus
- 3MacDonald
- 8Hendry
- 7Armstrong
- 12Matthews
- 13Spencer
- 21Kennedy
- 23Ugwu
- 9Duku
- 10Vaughan
- 11Abraham
- 14Musonda
- 17Thomson
- 18Tait
- 32Gullan
Inverness CT
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Ridgers
- 8Carson
- 6Devine
- 22McKay
- 24Deas
- 12MacGregor
- 18Allardice
- 4Welsh
- 27MacKay
- 11Sutherland
- 77Todorov
- 2Duffy
- 3McHattie
- 7Keatings
- 17Storey
- 21MacKay
- 25Nicolson
- 28Hyde
- Colin Steven
Scott Allardice (Inverness CT) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box following a corner.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Kyle Benedictus.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.