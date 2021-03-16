Scottish Championship
Raith RoversRaith Rovers0Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle0

Raith Rovers v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1MacDonald
  • 2Tumilty
  • 4Davidson
  • 6Benedictus
  • 3MacDonald
  • 8Hendry
  • 7Armstrong
  • 12Matthews
  • 13Spencer
  • 21Kennedy
  • 23Ugwu

Substitutes

  • 9Duku
  • 10Vaughan
  • 11Abraham
  • 14Musonda
  • 17Thomson
  • 18Tait
  • 32Gullan

Inverness CT

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Ridgers
  • 8Carson
  • 6Devine
  • 22McKay
  • 24Deas
  • 12MacGregor
  • 18Allardice
  • 4Welsh
  • 27MacKay
  • 11Sutherland
  • 77Todorov

Substitutes

  • 2Duffy
  • 3McHattie
  • 7Keatings
  • 17Storey
  • 21MacKay
  • 25Nicolson
  • 28Hyde
Referee:
Colin Steven

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Hand ball by Gozie Ugwu (Raith Rovers).

  2. Post update

    Scott Allardice (Inverness CT) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box following a corner.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Kyle Benedictus.

  4. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  5. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts20143348212745
2Raith Rovers198653224830
3Dunfermline188642719830
4Dundee197753332128
5Queen of Sth208393240-827
6Inverness CT2041062523222
7Ayr205782223-122
8Morton205781725-822
9Arbroath205691726-921
10Alloa2045112444-2017
