Scottish Championship
DundeeDundee0AyrAyr United0

Dundee v Ayr United

Line-ups

Dundee

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 13Legzdins
  • 16Elliott
  • 14Ashcroft
  • 29Fisher
  • 23Marshall
  • 18McMullan
  • 24Anderson
  • 26Adam
  • 10McGowan
  • 9Mullen
  • 35Cummings

Substitutes

  • 1Hamilton
  • 2Kerr
  • 8Byrne
  • 11McDaid
  • 17Afolabi
  • 21Sow
  • 25Cameron

Ayr

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Sinisalo
  • 2Houston
  • 30Baird
  • 17Ndaba
  • 3Reading
  • 11McCowan
  • 4Muirhead
  • 8Miller
  • 14Smith
  • 22McKenzie
  • 18Chalmers

Substitutes

  • 5Roscoe-Byrne
  • 6Murdoch
  • 7Moffat
  • 10Walsh
  • 19Zanatta
  • 23McGavin
  • 29Urminsky
Referee:
Alan Newlands

Match Stats

Home TeamDundeeAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Daniel Mullen (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Houston (Ayr United).

  3. Post update

    Foul by Patrick Reading (Ayr United).

  4. Post update

    Paul McMullan (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Daniel Mullen (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Jordan Marshall.

  7. Post update

    Paul McMullan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Patrick Reading (Ayr United).

  9. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  10. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts20143348212745
2Raith Rovers198653224830
3Dunfermline188642719830
4Dundee197753332128
5Queen of Sth208393240-827
6Inverness CT2041062523222
7Ayr205782223-122
8Morton205781725-822
9Arbroath205691726-921
10Alloa2045112444-2017
View full Scottish Championship table

