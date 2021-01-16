Last updated on .From the section National League

Yeovil Town were relegated from the English Football League in 2018-19

Saturday's National League game between Maidenhead United and Yeovil Town has been postponed because of coronavirus concerns within the Glovers camp.

A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.

A statement on the Yeovil website external-link said their match against Notts County on Tuesday is set to go ahead as planned.

The Glovers have not played since 5 January, with their midweek trip to Barnet called off because of Covid-19 cases in the Bees camp.