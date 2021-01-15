Premier League
West HamWest Ham United15:00BurnleyBurnley
Venue: London Stadium

West Ham United v Burnley

Burnley's Chris Wood celebrates scoring against West Ham
Burnley's Chris Wood has scored six goals in six league games against West Ham

TEAM NEWS

West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is poised for his first appearance of 2020 after recovering from a thigh strain.

Central defender Issa Diop is expected to overcome a knock while Ryan Fredericks, who tested positive for Covid-19 last month, could feature.

Burnley full-back Charlie Taylor, who missed the defeat by Manchester United because of a hamstring problem, is again doubtful.

Manager Sean Dyche has no other injury problems ahead of the trip to London.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

As ever, Burnley were extremely competitive against Manchester United on Tuesday and it took a moment of high quality from Paul Pogba to beat them.

The Clarets don't change, and they will make things difficult for West Ham on Saturday too, but they have been short of goals on the road with just four in eight league games so far this season.

I don't see them creating much here, either. West Ham have been playing well and they should pick up three points.

Prediction: 2-0

Burnley have scored just nine league goals this season - the joint lowest total in the top flight

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Burnley have won the past three meetings without conceding a goal.
  • The Clarets are looking to win consecutive away league trips to West Ham for the first time since 1961.
  • West Ham have won only one of their last six Premier League fixtures against Burnley (D1, L4).

West Ham United

  • West Ham have only lost once in six league games (W2, D3).
  • Their solitary defeat in seven league matches at home came against Manchester United on 5 December, but the Hammers have gone three games without a win at the London Stadium.
  • Twenty six points is their highest tally after 17 matches of a Premier League season since 2014-15 under Sam Allardyce.
  • West Ham scored 12 goals in their first six league games this season but have only managed a similar figure in their last 11 fixtures.
  • They are looking to win their opening three matches of the year in all competitions for only the second time in the last 28 years.

Burnley

  • Burnley's last three league games have ended 1-0, with the Clarets losing two of them.
  • They have won just one of their eight away league games this season and have failed to score in five of the last six.
  • Sean Dyche's side have won their three most recent away top-flight matches in London.
  • Seven of Burnley's past eight Premier League victories have been by a single-goal margin.
  • Chris Wood, with three goals, is the only Burnley player to have scored more than once in the Premier League in 2020-21.
  • Wood has scored six goals in six Premier League appearances against West Ham, averaging a goal every 58 minutes against them.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd17113334241036
2Liverpool1796237211633
3Man City1695225131232
4Leicester17102531211032
5Everton1710252821732
6Tottenham1786330161430
7Southampton178542619729
8Aston Villa1582529161326
9Chelsea1775532211126
10West Ham177552421326
11Arsenal187382019124
12Leeds177283033-323
13Crystal Palace186572229-723
14Wolves186481926-722
15Newcastle175481827-919
16Burnley16448921-1216
17Brighton182882129-814
18Fulham162681424-1012
19West Brom1715111139-288
20Sheff Utd181215929-205
View full Premier League table

