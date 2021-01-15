West Ham United v Burnley

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Burnley's Chris Wood has scored six goals in six league games against West Ham

TEAM NEWS

West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is poised for his first appearance of 2020 after recovering from a thigh strain.

Central defender Issa Diop is expected to overcome a knock while Ryan Fredericks, who tested positive for Covid-19 last month, could feature.

Burnley full-back Charlie Taylor, who missed the defeat by Manchester United because of a hamstring problem, is again doubtful.

Manager Sean Dyche has no other injury problems ahead of the trip to London.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

As ever, Burnley were extremely competitive against Manchester United on Tuesday and it took a moment of high quality from Paul Pogba to beat them.

The Clarets don't change, and they will make things difficult for West Ham on Saturday too, but they have been short of goals on the road with just four in eight league games so far this season.

I don't see them creating much here, either. West Ham have been playing well and they should pick up three points.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley have won the past three meetings without conceding a goal.

The Clarets are looking to win consecutive away league trips to West Ham for the first time since 1961.

West Ham have won only one of their last six Premier League fixtures against Burnley (D1, L4).

West Ham United

West Ham have only lost once in six league games (W2, D3).

Their solitary defeat in seven league matches at home came against Manchester United on 5 December, but the Hammers have gone three games without a win at the London Stadium.

Twenty six points is their highest tally after 17 matches of a Premier League season since 2014-15 under Sam Allardyce.

West Ham scored 12 goals in their first six league games this season but have only managed a similar figure in their last 11 fixtures.

They are looking to win their opening three matches of the year in all competitions for only the second time in the last 28 years.

Burnley