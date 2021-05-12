Aston Villa v Everton

TEAM NEWS
Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish could be involved after a 12-match absence with a shin problem, although he won't be risked from the start.
Ollie Watkins serves a one-match ban, while Morgan Sanson will resume training next week.
Everton remain without James Rodriguez because of a calf strain but he might be fit to play at the weekend.
Yerry Mina is also unavailable after sustaining a minor adductor injury against West Ham.
Abdoulaye Doucoure could make his first competitive appearance in two months following a foot problem.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Aston Villa won the reverse fixture 2-1 and could do the league double for the first time since the 2000-01 campaign.
- Everton have won three of their past five away league games in this fixture.
- This is the 206th league meeting between the sides, extending its record as the most-played match in English league history.
Aston Villa
- They have lost half of their 20 league matches in 2021; only Sheffield United and Southampton have fared worse.
- It's eight defeats in 17 Premier League home fixtures this season for Villa. Relegated sides Sheffield United and Fulham are the only sides to have lost more often at home.
- Aston Villa's tally of 48 points is their highest in a Premier League season since they finished 2010-11 with a similar tally.
- Emiliano Martinez could equal Villa's Premier League record of 15 clean sheets by a goalkeeper in a season. However, Villa have gone eight matches without a clean sheet, conceding 14 goals.
- The Villans have only earned 12 points from 12 games without Jack Grealish.
Everton
- Carlo Ancelotti's side have earned 36 away points this season, compared to only 19 at Goodison Park.
- Everton are unbeaten in their past five midweek away league matches.
- They are one short of equalling the club Premier League record of nine away clean sheets in a season, set in 2008-09.
- The Blues have kept a clean sheet in three consecutive away league games for the first time since September 2015.
- Dominic Calvert-Lewin is Everton's joint-top English scorer in a season with 16 goals.