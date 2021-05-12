Aston Villa v Everton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has been out with a shin injury for three months but head coach Dean Smith says he could be among the substitutes on Thursday

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish could be involved after a 12-match absence with a shin problem, although he won't be risked from the start.

Ollie Watkins serves a one-match ban, while Morgan Sanson will resume training next week.

Everton remain without James Rodriguez because of a calf strain but he might be fit to play at the weekend.

Yerry Mina is also unavailable after sustaining a minor adductor injury against West Ham.

Abdoulaye Doucoure could make his first competitive appearance in two months following a foot problem.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Aston Villa won the reverse fixture 2-1 and could do the league double for the first time since the 2000-01 campaign.

Everton have won three of their past five away league games in this fixture.

This is the 206th league meeting between the sides, extending its record as the most-played match in English league history.

Aston Villa

They have lost half of their 20 league matches in 2021; only Sheffield United and Southampton have fared worse.

It's eight defeats in 17 Premier League home fixtures this season for Villa. Relegated sides Sheffield United and Fulham are the only sides to have lost more often at home.

Aston Villa's tally of 48 points is their highest in a Premier League season since they finished 2010-11 with a similar tally.

Emiliano Martinez could equal Villa's Premier League record of 15 clean sheets by a goalkeeper in a season. However, Villa have gone eight matches without a clean sheet, conceding 14 goals.

The Villans have only earned 12 points from 12 games without Jack Grealish.

Everton