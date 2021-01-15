Leeds United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leeds United have lost their two most recent Premier League matches without midfielder Kalvin Phillips

TEAM NEWS

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips is suspended for one game after he received a fifth booking of the season during the defeat at Tottenham.

Tyler Roberts has recovered from illness, while Diego Llorente is available following injury.

Injury-hit Brighton & Hove Albion welcome back midfielder Yves Bissouma from suspension, while Steven Alzate could feature following an illness.

Six players remain out, including new signing Jakub Moder and Danny Welbeck.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The Seagulls were decent against Manchester City on Wednesday and only lost 1-0, but it doesn't change the fact they cannot win a game at the moment.

Graham Potter's side have got some good players, are well organised and well coached, and they are easy on the eye - but they don't score enough goals.

Maybe sometimes getting the ball up the pitch quicker, before the opposition gets everyone back, might help. With the way Leeds press, playing out from the back against them probably isn't the best idea anyhow.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leeds United have lost seven of their past nine league matches against Brighton. However, they did win the most recent league fixture, in the Championship in March 2017.

This is the first top-flight meeting since Leeds won at Elland Road in May 1982. Leeds have never lost at home against Brighton in the top flight, winning two games and drawing one.

Leeds United

Leeds opened 2021 with 3-0 defeats to Tottenham and Crawley Town. They have not lost their first three matches of a calendar year since 2014.

A third successive defeat would equal their longest run of losses under head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

However, Leeds could win three consecutive Premier League home games for the first time since 2001 under David O'Leary.

An eighth win of the season would equal Leeds' total number of victories from their last top-flight season in 2003-04.

They have conceded 33 goals in 17 league games this season - just two fewer than in 46 Championship fixtures last season.

There have been a league-high 63 goals scored in Premier League matches involving Leeds this season.

A seventh Premier League clean sheet for Illan Meslier would equal the record in a season for a goalkeeper before his 21st birthday, set by Joe Hart in 2007-08.

Patrick Bamford has scored in successive Premier League home games after going the opening six matches without a goal.

Brighton & Hove Albion