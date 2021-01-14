Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Bromwich Albion

WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers12:30West BromWest Bromwich Albion
TEAM NEWS
Wolves are hopeful that Adama Traore and Owen Otasowie will be fit to return, having both missed Tuesday's defeat by Everton with minor injuries.
Raul Jimenez, Jonny Otto, Marcal, Willy Boly and Daniel Podence remain absent.
West Brom's new signing Robert Snodgrass could make his debut but Conor Gallagher is suspended.
Defenders Kieran Gibbs, Kyle Bartley and Branislav Ivanovic should be available despite all being substituted during the FA Cup defeat by Blackpool.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- The most recent meeting ended 5-1 to West Brom at Molineux in the Premier League in 2012 - Albion's biggest away league win in this fixture since 1962.
- West Brom can earn successive top-flight away victories against Wolves for the first time.
- Wolves have won just one of the past eight meetings in all competitions.
Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Wolves have earned just two points from their past five Premier League matches.
- They have only won one of their eight league games since forward Raul Jimenez suffered a fractured skull against Arsenal.
- Nuno Espirito Santo's side can lose consecutive Premier League home matches for the first time since August 2019.
- Their run of 11 matches without a clean sheet is currently the longest in the top flight.
- Adama Traore has gone 24 league appearances without a goal or assist.
West Bromwich Albion
- Sam Allardyce has not won any of his first five competitive fixtures as West Brom head coach, drawing two and losing three.
- However, Allardyce is unbeaten in all eight league matches as a manager against Wolves (W6, D2).
- The Baggies are without a win in seven league games, drawing two, losing five and conceding 21 goals.
- Albion have eight points after 17 matches. The last team to have fewer than 10 points at this stage of a top-flight season and still avoid relegation was Sheffield United in 1990-91.
- They have conceded a league-high 39 goals this season but only 15 of those have come in away games (38%).
- West Brom have only scored six goals in their past 14 league matches.