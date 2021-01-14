Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Bromwich Albion

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

West Brom's Conor Gallagher will serve a one-match suspension against Wolves

TEAM NEWS

Wolves are hopeful that Adama Traore and Owen Otasowie will be fit to return, having both missed Tuesday's defeat by Everton with minor injuries.

Raul Jimenez, Jonny Otto, Marcal, Willy Boly and Daniel Podence remain absent.

West Brom's new signing Robert Snodgrass could make his debut but Conor Gallagher is suspended.

Defenders Kieran Gibbs, Kyle Bartley and Branislav Ivanovic should be available despite all being substituted during the FA Cup defeat by Blackpool.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The most recent meeting ended 5-1 to West Brom at Molineux in the Premier League in 2012 - Albion's biggest away league win in this fixture since 1962.

West Brom can earn successive top-flight away victories against Wolves for the first time.

Wolves have won just one of the past eight meetings in all competitions.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have earned just two points from their past five Premier League matches.

They have only won one of their eight league games since forward Raul Jimenez suffered a fractured skull against Arsenal.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side can lose consecutive Premier League home matches for the first time since August 2019.

Their run of 11 matches without a clean sheet is currently the longest in the top flight.

Adama Traore has gone 24 league appearances without a goal or assist.

West Bromwich Albion