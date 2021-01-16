StevenageStevenage15:00TranmereTranmere Rovers
Match report to follow.
- Remembering an icon: Hear how David Bowie always managed to stay ahead of his time
- Need a lift?: Joe Wicks and guests are here to bring positivity to your day
Last updated on .From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Carlisle
|21
|12
|3
|6
|32
|20
|12
|39
|2
|Newport
|20
|11
|5
|4
|31
|21
|10
|38
|3
|Cambridge
|22
|11
|4
|7
|35
|21
|14
|37
|4
|Forest Green
|21
|10
|7
|4
|27
|18
|9
|37
|5
|Salford
|22
|10
|6
|6
|29
|17
|12
|36
|6
|Cheltenham
|21
|10
|5
|6
|30
|21
|9
|35
|7
|Crawley
|22
|9
|7
|6
|34
|28
|6
|34
|8
|Morecambe
|20
|10
|4
|6
|27
|30
|-3
|34
|9
|Leyton Orient
|22
|10
|3
|9
|32
|26
|6
|33
|10
|Exeter
|20
|8
|8
|4
|41
|27
|14
|32
|11
|Walsall
|22
|7
|9
|6
|27
|30
|-3
|30
|12
|Mansfield
|23
|6
|11
|6
|31
|30
|1
|29
|13
|Colchester
|21
|7
|8
|6
|27
|29
|-2
|29
|14
|Port Vale
|23
|8
|4
|11
|32
|33
|-1
|28
|15
|Tranmere
|20
|8
|4
|8
|23
|25
|-2
|28
|16
|Oldham
|22
|8
|3
|11
|35
|40
|-5
|27
|17
|Bolton
|22
|7
|6
|9
|26
|34
|-8
|27
|18
|Harrogate
|21
|7
|4
|10
|22
|26
|-4
|25
|19
|Bradford
|21
|6
|6
|9
|20
|25
|-5
|24
|20
|Scunthorpe
|22
|7
|2
|13
|22
|33
|-11
|23
|21
|Barrow
|22
|4
|8
|10
|29
|32
|-3
|20
|22
|Stevenage
|20
|4
|8
|8
|16
|22
|-6
|20
|23
|Grimsby
|23
|5
|5
|13
|19
|40
|-21
|20
|24
|Southend
|21
|5
|4
|12
|14
|33
|-19
|19