Harrogate Town P-P Exeter City

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Harrogate were promoted to League Two last season

Saturday's League Two match between Harrogate Town and Exeter City has been postponed because of an unplayable pitch at the EnviroVent Stadium

There has been heavy snow across Yorkshire this week and more is forecast in the next 24 hours.

It is the second Harrogate game to be postponed this week after Tuesday's game against Carlisle had to be called off because of a power cut.

New dates for both games are yet to be arranged.