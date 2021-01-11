League One
ShrewsburyShrewsbury TownPLincoln CityLincoln CityP
Match postponed - Other

Shrewsbury Town-Lincoln City: Covid-hit Shropshire club call off Imps game

Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

This is Shrewsbury's third home postponement inside a month after Sunderland called off their pre-Christmas visit because of a Covid outbreak
This is Shrewsbury Town's third home postponement in a month

Shrewsbury have been forced to call off Saturday's home game with League One leaders Lincoln City following two more positive Covid tests within the club.

It is a third successive postponement for Shrewsbury, who also had to call off their home game with Crewe and FA Cup third-round tie at Southampton.

Steve Cotterill's relegation battlers have not played now since 29 January.

Lincoln boss Michael Appleton has himself been isolating after testing positive over Christmas.

Shrewsbury said in a statement: "We are reluctantly unable to fulfil our League One fixture with Lincoln City this Saturday following medical advice given to the club.

"Following further rounds of testing for all staff and players who returned a negative test previously, the club has been notified of two further positive test results.

"The club has informed Shropshire Public Health and the EFL of the current situation."

"We would like to place on record our thanks to our medical advisors, Lincoln City for their understanding, and Public Health Shropshire for their support and guidance."

Lincoln, who went four points clear at the top with Saturday's 1-1 home draw with Peterborough United, also suffered a Covid-related postponement at Hull on 29 December.

This is Shrewsbury's third home postponement in a month after Sunderland called off their pre-Christmas visit because of a Covid outbreak.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 16th January 2021

  • ShrewsburyShrewsbury TownPLincoln CityLincoln CityP
    Match postponed - Other
  • WimbledonAFC Wimbledon13:00SunderlandSunderland
  • AccringtonAccrington Stanley15:00GillinghamGillingham
  • Bristol RoversBristol Rovers15:00CharltonCharlton Athletic
  • BurtonBurton Albion15:00IpswichIpswich Town
  • FleetwoodFleetwood Town15:00PortsmouthPortsmouth
  • HullHull City15:00BlackpoolBlackpool
  • NorthamptonNorthampton Town15:00Oxford UtdOxford United
  • PeterboroughPeterborough United15:00MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons
  • PlymouthPlymouth Argyle15:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
  • RochdaleRochdale15:00WiganWigan Athletic
  • SwindonSwindon Town15:00DoncasterDoncaster Rovers

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City21133532181442
2Hull20122632191338
3Portsmouth19105432151735
4Doncaster18103532201233
5Peterborough19103630201033
6Accrington1710342517833
7Charlton209562924532
8Ipswich1910272522332
9Crewe219482824431
10Sunderland197932415930
11Fleetwood2085728181029
12Oxford Utd208483027328
13Blackpool208392023-327
14Gillingham2182112327-426
15Plymouth217592837-926
16MK Dons216782625125
17Shrewsbury205962125-424
18Bristol Rovers186482027-722
19Northampton2164111936-1722
20Wimbledon205692533-821
21Rochdale195592633-720
22Swindon2162132843-1520
23Wigan2054112135-1419
24Burton2337132950-2116
View full League One table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC