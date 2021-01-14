Championship: QPR v Wycombe postponed after Chairboys report positive Covid-19 tests

Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, Queens Park Rangers
A new date will be arranged for the fixture at QPR's Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

Saturday's Championship fixture between QPR and Wycombe Wanderers has been postponed after the visitors reported positive Covid-19 tests.

The club informed the English Football League it would be unable to fulfil the fixture following the latest tests.

Wycombe have not stated how many positive results were recorded or how many players or staff are affected.

The circumstances surrounding the postponement will now be subject to an EFL investigation.

A new date for the fixture at QPR's Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium has yet to be confirmed.

Wycombe are bottom of the table and four points adrift of safety, while QPR are 18th.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 16th January 2021

  • QPRQueens Park RangersPWycombeWycombe WanderersP
    Match postponed - Other
  • MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough12:30BirminghamBirmingham City
  • BlackburnBlackburn Rovers15:00StokeStoke City
  • BournemouthAFC Bournemouth15:00LutonLuton Town
  • Bristol CityBristol City15:00PrestonPreston North End
  • CardiffCardiff City15:00NorwichNorwich City
  • CoventryCoventry CityPSheff WedSheffield WednesdayP
    Match postponed - Other
  • DerbyDerby County15:00RotherhamRotherham United
  • Nottm ForestNottingham Forest15:00MillwallMillwall
  • WatfordWatford15:00HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
  • BarnsleyBarnsley19:45SwanseaSwansea City

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich23145431201147
2Swansea23127427131443
3Bournemouth23119338191942
4Brentford22118336211541
5Reading2312473428640
6Watford2210752517837
7Middlesbrough22106628181036
8Stoke239862622435
9Barnsley2310492729-234
10Bristol City2210392324-133
11Blackburn2395938271132
12Preston23102113031-132
13Huddersfield2394102832-431
14Luton238692026-630
15Cardiff228592925429
16Millwall2251161921-226
17Coventry236892231-926
18QPR235992230-824
19Birmingham2358101729-1223
20Nottm Forest2357111626-1022
21Sheff Wed2367101523-819
22Derby2247111424-1019
23Rotherham2044121929-1016
24Wycombe2336141635-1915
View full Championship table

