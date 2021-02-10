Reading v Brentford

Foul by Vitaly Janelt (Brentford).
Line-ups
Reading
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 33Cabral Barbosa
- 17Yiadom
- 4Morrison
- 5McIntyre
- 3Richards
- 8Rinomhota
- 28Laurent
- 7Olise
- 30Semedo
- 14Ejaria
- 18Lucas João
Substitutes
- 2Pontes Esteves
- 9Baldock
- 15Gibson
- 22Southwood
- 24Aluko
- 29Holmes
- 34Tetek
- 46Onen
- 50Camara
Brentford
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Raya
- 22Dalsgaard
- 5Pinnock
- 29Bech Sørensen
- 3Henry
- 14Dasilva
- 27Janelt
- 8Jensen
- 19Mbeumo
- 17Toney
- 24Fosu-Henry
Substitutes
- 7Canós
- 15Forss
- 20Ghoddos
- 23Reid
- 28Daniels
- 30Rasmussen
- 31Zamburek
- 36Stevens
- 37Gilbert
- Referee:
- Tony Harrington
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Ovie Ejaria (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Josh Dasilva (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Josh Laurent (Reading).
Foul by Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford).
Post update
Andy Yiadom (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Rafael Cabral.
Goal! Reading 1, Brentford 0. Lucas João (Reading) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Reading. Josh Laurent draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford) after a foul in the penalty area.
Mads Bech Sørensen (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lucas João (Reading).
Attempt blocked. Mathias Jensen (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Lucas João (Reading).
Post update
Rico Henry (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Laurent (Reading).
Post update
Josh Dasilva (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Rafael Cabral.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Tom McIntyre.
Ovie Ejaria (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
