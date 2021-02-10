Championship
ReadingReading1BrentfordBrentford0

Reading v Brentford

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Reading

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 33Cabral Barbosa
  • 17Yiadom
  • 4Morrison
  • 5McIntyre
  • 3Richards
  • 8Rinomhota
  • 28Laurent
  • 7Olise
  • 30Semedo
  • 14Ejaria
  • 18Lucas João

Substitutes

  • 2Pontes Esteves
  • 9Baldock
  • 15Gibson
  • 22Southwood
  • 24Aluko
  • 29Holmes
  • 34Tetek
  • 46Onen
  • 50Camara

Brentford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Raya
  • 22Dalsgaard
  • 5Pinnock
  • 29Bech Sørensen
  • 3Henry
  • 14Dasilva
  • 27Janelt
  • 8Jensen
  • 19Mbeumo
  • 17Toney
  • 24Fosu-Henry

Substitutes

  • 7Canós
  • 15Forss
  • 20Ghoddos
  • 23Reid
  • 28Daniels
  • 30Rasmussen
  • 31Zamburek
  • 36Stevens
  • 37Gilbert
Referee:
Tony Harrington

Match Stats

Home TeamReadingAway TeamBrentford
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Vitaly Janelt (Brentford).

  2. Post update

    Ovie Ejaria (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Josh Dasilva (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Josh Laurent (Reading).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford).

  6. Post update

    Andy Yiadom (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Rafael Cabral.

  8. Post update

    Goal! Reading 1, Brentford 0. Lucas João (Reading) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  9. Post update

    Penalty Reading. Josh Laurent draws a foul in the penalty area.

  10. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford) after a foul in the penalty area.

  11. Post update

    Mads Bech Sørensen (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Lucas João (Reading).

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mathias Jensen (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Lucas João (Reading).

  15. Post update

    Rico Henry (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Josh Laurent (Reading).

  17. Post update

    Josh Dasilva (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Rafael Cabral.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Tom McIntyre.

  20. Post update

    Ovie Ejaria (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 10th February 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich28167535231255
2Brentford28159452282454
3Swansea27158435152053
4Reading28156741291251
5Watford28139631201148
6Bournemouth28129743281545
7Middlesbrough28117103128340
8Blackburn271161041291239
9Stoke2891273229339
10Bristol City28123132933-439
11Cardiff28107113732537
12Preston28113143236-436
13Barnsley27106112934-536
14Millwall2871472626035
15Luton2797112229-734
16QPR2789102632-633
17Huddersfield2896133139-833
18Nottm Forest2888122530-532
19Coventry28710112637-1131
20Rotherham2785143338-529
21Sheff Wed2897122130-928
22Derby2777131728-1128
23Birmingham28610122134-1328
24Wycombe2737171847-2916
View full Championship table

