Coventry City v Sheffield Wednesday

Attempt missed. Leo Østigard (Coventry City) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gustavo Hamer with a cross following a set piece situation.
Line-ups
Coventry
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 13Wilson
- 23Dabo
- 2Østigard
- 15Hyam
- 21McCallum
- 14Sheaf
- 38Hamer
- 25James
- 11O'Hare
- 12Gyökeres
- 9Biamou
Substitutes
- 1Marosi
- 8Allen
- 10Jobello
- 16Pask
- 20Bakayoko
- 26Shipley
- 28Eccles
- 33Kastaneer
- 41Bapaga
Sheff Wed
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Westwood
- 2Palmer
- 15Lees
- 13Börner
- 14Penney
- 11Reach
- 8Pelupessy
- 6Hutchinson
- 10Bannan
- 16Green
- 18Windass
Substitutes
- 5Paterson
- 7K Harris
- 9Marriott
- 17Dele-Bashiru
- 19Urhoghide
- 21Luongo
- 24Brown
- 28Wildsmith
- 34Brennan
- Referee:
- Leigh Doughty
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away3
Live Text
Matty James (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sam Hutchinson (Sheffield Wednesday).
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Ben Wilson.
Attempt saved. Matt Penney (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Barry Bannan.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Gustavo Hamer.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Adam Reach (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Fankaty Dabo (Coventry City).
Andre Green (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Ben Sheaf (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Sam McCallum (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andre Green (Sheffield Wednesday).
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Julian Börner.
Attempt blocked. Matty James (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Matt Penney (Sheffield Wednesday).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.