Championship
CoventryCoventry City0Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday0

Coventry City v Sheffield Wednesday

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Coventry

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 13Wilson
  • 23Dabo
  • 2Østigard
  • 15Hyam
  • 21McCallum
  • 14Sheaf
  • 38Hamer
  • 25James
  • 11O'Hare
  • 12Gyökeres
  • 9Biamou

Substitutes

  • 1Marosi
  • 8Allen
  • 10Jobello
  • 16Pask
  • 20Bakayoko
  • 26Shipley
  • 28Eccles
  • 33Kastaneer
  • 41Bapaga

Sheff Wed

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Westwood
  • 2Palmer
  • 15Lees
  • 13Börner
  • 14Penney
  • 11Reach
  • 8Pelupessy
  • 6Hutchinson
  • 10Bannan
  • 16Green
  • 18Windass

Substitutes

  • 5Paterson
  • 7K Harris
  • 9Marriott
  • 17Dele-Bashiru
  • 19Urhoghide
  • 21Luongo
  • 24Brown
  • 28Wildsmith
  • 34Brennan
Referee:
Leigh Doughty

Match Stats

Home TeamCoventryAway TeamSheff Wed
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home1
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leo Østigard (Coventry City) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gustavo Hamer with a cross following a set piece situation.

  2. Post update

    Matty James (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Sam Hutchinson (Sheffield Wednesday).

  4. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Ben Wilson.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Matt Penney (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Barry Bannan.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Gustavo Hamer.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Adam Reach (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Fankaty Dabo (Coventry City).

  9. Post update

    Andre Green (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ben Sheaf (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Sam McCallum (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Andre Green (Sheffield Wednesday).

  13. Post update

    Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Julian Börner.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matty James (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Matt Penney (Sheffield Wednesday).

  17. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  18. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich25165435211453
2Swansea25138429131647
3Watford26138530181247
4Brentford24129337211645
5Reading2513573728944
6Bournemouth25119538211742
7Middlesbrough2611783021940
8Bristol City25123102727039
9Stoke2691073128337
10Blackburn25106940281236
11Preston26113123133-236
12Barnsley26105112732-535
13Luton2596102127-633
14Huddersfield2694132937-831
15Cardiff2586113028230
16Millwall2561272124-330
17QPR2569102331-827
18Coventry2569102234-1227
19Birmingham2568111830-1226
20Nottm Forest2567122029-925
21Derby2567121625-925
22Rotherham2356122332-921
23Sheff Wed2468101523-820
24Wycombe2336141635-1915
View full Championship table

