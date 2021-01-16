Championship
Bristol CityBristol City15:00PrestonPreston North End
Venue: Ashton Gate

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich23145431201147
2Swansea23127427131443
3Bournemouth23119338191942
4Brentford22118336211541
5Reading2312473428640
6Watford2210752517837
7Middlesbrough22106628181036
8Stoke239862622435
9Barnsley2310492729-234
10Bristol City2210392324-133
11Blackburn2395938271132
12Preston23102113031-132
13Huddersfield2394102832-431
14Luton238692026-630
15Cardiff228592925429
16Millwall2251161921-226
17Coventry236892231-926
18QPR235992230-824
19Birmingham2358101729-1223
20Nottm Forest2357111626-1022
21Sheff Wed2367101523-819
22Derby2247111424-1019
23Rotherham2044121929-1016
24Wycombe2336141635-1915
View full Championship table

Top Stories