Duff joined the Republic's backroom team when Stephen Kenny took over as manager last April

Damien Duff has stepped down as Republic of Ireland assistant coach with immediate effect.

The former Blackburn and Chelsea winger joined Stephen Kenny's backroom team in April 2020.

Duff, who won over 100 caps for his country, spent 18 months as a first team coach with Celtic prior to joining the national set-up.

"I want to thank Stephen Kenny for the opportunity he gave me to coach with the senior Ireland team," said Duff.

"I wish Stephen, Keith (Andrews) and the players all the very best of luck for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers."

The Republic missed out qualification to this summer's European Championships, losing to Slovakia in a play-off semi-final last October.

They will begin their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign against Serbia in March.