B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach3Bayern MunichBayern Munich2

Borussia Monchengladbach 3-2 Bayern Munich: Bayern squander lead for shock loss

Borussia Monchengladbach
Borussia Monchengladbach are nine points behind leaders Bayern Munich

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich blew a 2-0 lead to lose to Borussia Monchengladbach - just their fourth defeat in Hansi Flick's 60-game reign.

A Robert Lewandowski penalty and a 20-yard Leon Goretzka effort seemed to put the champions in control.

But Jonas Hofmann got Gladbach back level with two finishes from Lars Stindl's passes.

Florian Neuhaus then smashed home a brilliant winner three minutes after the break for the seventh-placed hosts.

Two of Flick's four losses in his Treble-winning 14 months as Bayern boss have come against Gladbach.

Bayern remain top of the German top flight but RB Leipzig could overtake them with victory over fourth-placed Borussia Dortmund on Saturday (17:30 GMT kick-off).

Line-ups

B Mgladbach

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Sommer
  • 18Lainer
  • 28GinterBooked at 62mins
  • 30Elvedi
  • 25BensebainiSubstituted forJantschkeat 89'minutes
  • 8ZakariaSubstituted forHerrmannat 74'minutes
  • 6Kramer
  • 32Neuhaus
  • 23HofmannSubstituted forWendtat 89'minutes
  • 36Embolo
  • 13StindlSubstituted forWolfat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Lang
  • 7Herrmann
  • 11Wolf
  • 15Beyer
  • 16Traoré
  • 17Wendt
  • 21Sippel
  • 22Bénes
  • 24Jantschke

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 5Pavard
  • 4SüleBooked at 63mins
  • 27Alaba
  • 19Davies
  • 6Kimmich
  • 18Goretzka
  • 10Sané
  • 25Müller
  • 11Douglas CostaSubstituted forComanat 68'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 17Boateng
  • 20Sarr
  • 21Hernández
  • 22Roca
  • 24Tolisso
  • 29Coman
  • 35Nübel
  • 42Musiala
Referee:
Harm Osmers

Match Stats

Home TeamB MgladbachAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home8
Away16
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Borussia Mönchengladbach 3, FC Bayern München 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Borussia Mönchengladbach 3, FC Bayern München 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a headed pass.

  5. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Nico Elvedi.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Tony Jantschke replaces Ramy Bensebaini.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Oscar Wendt replaces Jonas Hofmann.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München).

  10. Post update

    Hannes Wolf (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Hannes Wolf replaces Lars Stindl.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München).

  16. Post update

    Christoph Kramer (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Florian Neuhaus.

  18. Post update

    Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

  20. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Nico Elvedi.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich15103246242233
2RB Leipzig149412591631
3B Leverkusen1484229141528
4B Dortmund1481528181025
5Union Berlin1466229181124
6Wolfsburg146622015524
7B Mgladbach156632824424
8Frankfurt144822323020
9Freiburg145542324-120
10Augsburg145451619-319
11Stuttgart144642621518
12Hertha Berlin144462324-116
13Hoffenheim144372226-415
14Werder Bremen143561623-714
15Köln142571322-911
16Arminia Bielefeld143110924-1510
17Mainz1413101431-176
18Schalke140410839-314
View full German Bundesliga table

