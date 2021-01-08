Last updated on .From the section European Football

Borussia Monchengladbach are nine points behind leaders Bayern Munich

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich blew a 2-0 lead to lose to Borussia Monchengladbach - just their fourth defeat in Hansi Flick's 60-game reign.

A Robert Lewandowski penalty and a 20-yard Leon Goretzka effort seemed to put the champions in control.

But Jonas Hofmann got Gladbach back level with two finishes from Lars Stindl's passes.

Florian Neuhaus then smashed home a brilliant winner three minutes after the break for the seventh-placed hosts.

Two of Flick's four losses in his Treble-winning 14 months as Bayern boss have come against Gladbach.

Bayern remain top of the German top flight but RB Leipzig could overtake them with victory over fourth-placed Borussia Dortmund on Saturday (17:30 GMT kick-off).

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups B Mgladbach Formation 4-4-2 1 Sommer 18 Lainer 28 Ginter 30 Elvedi 25 Bensebaini 8 Zakaria 6 Kramer 32 Neuhaus 23 Hofmann 36 Embolo 13 Stindl 1 Sommer

18 Lainer

28 Ginter Booked at 62mins

30 Elvedi

25 Bensebaini Substituted for Jantschke at 89' minutes

8 Zakaria Substituted for Herrmann at 74' minutes

6 Kramer

32 Neuhaus

23 Hofmann Substituted for Wendt at 89' minutes

36 Embolo

13 Stindl Substituted for Wolf at 82' minutes Substitutes 3 Lang

7 Herrmann

11 Wolf

15 Beyer

16 Traoré

17 Wendt

21 Sippel

22 Bénes

24 Jantschke Bayern Munich Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Neuer 5 Pavard 4 Süle 27 Alaba 19 Davies 6 Kimmich 18 Goretzka 10 Sané 25 Müller 11 Douglas Costa 9 Lewandowski 1 Neuer

5 Pavard

4 Süle Booked at 63mins

27 Alaba

19 Davies

6 Kimmich

18 Goretzka

10 Sané

25 Müller

11 Douglas Costa Substituted for Coman at 68' minutes

9 Lewandowski Substitutes 13 Choupo-Moting

17 Boateng

20 Sarr

21 Hernández

22 Roca

24 Tolisso

29 Coman

35 Nübel

42 Musiala Referee: Harm Osmers Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Borussia Mönchengladbach 3, FC Bayern München 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Borussia Mönchengladbach 3, FC Bayern München 2. Post update Attempt blocked. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Post update Attempt blocked. Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a headed pass. Post update Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Nico Elvedi. Post update Attempt blocked. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Substitution Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Tony Jantschke replaces Ramy Bensebaini. Substitution Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Oscar Wendt replaces Jonas Hofmann. Post update Foul by Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München). Post update Hannes Wolf (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Mönchengladbach). Post update Attempt blocked. Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kingsley Coman. Substitution Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Hannes Wolf replaces Lars Stindl. Post update Foul by Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München). Post update Christoph Kramer (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Florian Neuhaus. Post update Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach). Post update Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Nico Elvedi. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward