Match ends, Borussia Mönchengladbach 3, FC Bayern München 2.
Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich blew a 2-0 lead to lose to Borussia Monchengladbach - just their fourth defeat in Hansi Flick's 60-game reign.
A Robert Lewandowski penalty and a 20-yard Leon Goretzka effort seemed to put the champions in control.
But Jonas Hofmann got Gladbach back level with two finishes from Lars Stindl's passes.
Florian Neuhaus then smashed home a brilliant winner three minutes after the break for the seventh-placed hosts.
Two of Flick's four losses in his Treble-winning 14 months as Bayern boss have come against Gladbach.
Bayern remain top of the German top flight but RB Leipzig could overtake them with victory over fourth-placed Borussia Dortmund on Saturday (17:30 GMT kick-off).
Line-ups
B Mgladbach
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Sommer
- 18Lainer
- 28GinterBooked at 62mins
- 30Elvedi
- 25BensebainiSubstituted forJantschkeat 89'minutes
- 8ZakariaSubstituted forHerrmannat 74'minutes
- 6Kramer
- 32Neuhaus
- 23HofmannSubstituted forWendtat 89'minutes
- 36Embolo
- 13StindlSubstituted forWolfat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Lang
- 7Herrmann
- 11Wolf
- 15Beyer
- 16Traoré
- 17Wendt
- 21Sippel
- 22Bénes
- 24Jantschke
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 4SüleBooked at 63mins
- 27Alaba
- 19Davies
- 6Kimmich
- 18Goretzka
- 10Sané
- 25Müller
- 11Douglas CostaSubstituted forComanat 68'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 17Boateng
- 20Sarr
- 21Hernández
- 22Roca
- 24Tolisso
- 29Coman
- 35Nübel
- 42Musiala
- Referee:
- Harm Osmers
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Mönchengladbach 3, FC Bayern München 2.
Attempt blocked. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a headed pass.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Nico Elvedi.
Attempt blocked. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Tony Jantschke replaces Ramy Bensebaini.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Oscar Wendt replaces Jonas Hofmann.
Foul by Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Hannes Wolf (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Attempt blocked. Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Hannes Wolf replaces Lars Stindl.
Foul by Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Christoph Kramer (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Florian Neuhaus.
Post update
Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Nico Elvedi.
