Josh Wright's first spell with Crawley was on loan from Millwall in 2014

Crawley Town have re-signed midfielder Josh Wright following his exit from fellow League Two side Leyton Orient.

The 31-year-old ex-Charlton trainee will link up with his brother, reality TV star signing Mark Wright, who also re-signed for his old club in December.

In a career that has taken in 10 clubs, including four separate spells with Orient, Wright has scored 31 goals in 417 senior appearances.

That includes 119 in the Championship with Charlton, Scunthorpe and Millwall.

He has also been at Barnet, Brentford, Gillingham, Southend and Bradford City.

"It's great to add someone with Josh's experience and knowledge of the game," head coach John Yems said.

Josh Wright's elder brother Mark returned to Crawley after a 12-year absence in December

"Josh has a genuine potential to raise the levels and expectations of the collective," added technical director Erdem Konyar.

"His familiarity and existing relationship with our manager underlines an existing connection which can only be beneficial for the club."

Wright, who made the last of this season's 15 appearances for Crawley a month ago, has not featured in the FA Cup for the O's and is available for selection for Sunday's third-round home tie with Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United.

