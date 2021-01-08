Last updated on .From the section Oldham

It is just over two years since League Two Oldham Athletic pulled off an FA Cup upset to remember as they knocked Fulham out at the third-round stage.

On Saturday they play Bournemouth as they look to pull off another surprise.

Sam Surridge, who scored Oldham's first goal in their 2-1 win over Fulham, will face his former side having gone on to break into the Cherries' first team.

"Bournemouth wanted me to go and score goals, play well and do well for them," the former Oldham loanee said.

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, he continued: "At the time there were a few problems at [Oldham] but when I was there I loved it and I loved the people and fans."

Surridge, who has scored four goals in 16 appearances for Championship side Bournemouth so far this season, played his final game for Oldham in the memorable cup upset against Premier League opposition in 2019.

Saturday's tie was originally scheduled to take place at Oldham's Boundary Park but was switched to Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium home due to the Latics' ground having a frozen pitch.

"Going to Boundary Park with a big crowd would have been special," Surridge continued.

"It will still be a nice day. I always look out for Oldham. Out of all the club I've been to I always look out for them."