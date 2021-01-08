Last updated on .From the section Newport

Jack Evans is leaving Swansea having joined the club as an eight-year-old

Newport County have signed Swansea City midfielder Jack Evans on a free transfer and Bournemouth striker Jake Scrimshaw on loan.

Wales Under-21s international Evans, 22, has agreed a deal until the end of the season with the League Two club.

Scrimshaw, 20, has joined on loan for the rest of the season.

Evans, a product of Swansea's academy, spent the first half of the season on loan with Cypriot club Pafos, while Scrimshaw was at Walsall.

Evans made one senior Swans appearance, in the EFL Cup last season, having returned to football after a battle with cancer.

"Jack is a player who is very good technically and can handle the ball with ease," manager Mike Flynn told the Newport website.

"He's a character to be admired after the setbacks he has had in life and I'm looking forward to working with him."

Scrimshaw has never played a senior game for Bournemouth, but scored twice in 16 appearances for Walsall after joining them in October 2020.

"Jake is someone who I have kept tabs on for a while now and he impressed us during our game against Walsall earlier this season," said Flynn.

"He has an unbelievable work rate and can finish well in front of goal."

Evans is available for Newport's FA Cup third-round tie against Brighton on Sunday, but Scrimshaw is cup-tied.

