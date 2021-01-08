Last updated on .From the section Welsh

The Cymru Premier's suspension will extend until at least the end of January, as Wales continues in lockdown due to the Covid-19 crisis.

The league has been mothballed since 22 December, along with the North and South divisions and the Welsh Premier Women's League.

The lockdown in Wales will continue for at least another three weeks.

"The JD Cymru Premier has decided to postpone the remainder of January's fixtures," said a league statement.

"Although fixtures between professional clubs are permitted to take place during this Alert Level 4 lockdown of the Welsh Government Control Plan, the league fully takes into consideration the current public health crisis.

"The JD Cymru Premier and its clubs continue to urge everyone to follow the Welsh Government guidelines to limit the spread of Covid-19 in order to keep people safe and lessen the impact on NHS Wales."