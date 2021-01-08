Graham Alexander will give his present squad a chance to impress

Faltering Motherwell do not need "major surgery" to turn their season around, new manager Graham Alexander insists.

The former Salford City boss took over at Fir Park on Thursday with only goal difference keeping last season's third-placed side off the foot of the table.

Alexander says there is scope to bring in players but stressed his belief that the current group are not far away.

"It's important to open it up for players to make the careers they want to make," he said.

"When I spoke to people about the club, they didn't believe there was a massive, massive problem. I think there are a couple of problems we need to work out, but I think it's a team that's nearly there."

Motherwell had gone nine games without a victory and that extended to 10 with last weekend's 3-0 Lanarkshire derby defeat by Hamilton Academical in their first match after Robinson's resignation.

"Sitting here, I don't think it's major surgery, big overhauls or drastic actions and I want to see the bounce over a period of time," Alexander said ahead of Saturday's trip to Paisley to face St Mirren.

"Tomorrow isn't going to say everything is rosy. We want to win and it would be a great feeling, but it's we're not going to go 'that's it'. I won't be making my mind up on players positively or negatively on one game or one training session."

Alexander beat to the job Simon Grayson, Tommy Wright and Robinson's assistant, Keith Lasley, who will remain in his post, following the sudden departure of the man who also took Motherwell to two cup finals during his tenure.

Robinson, a former team-mate of his successor, was one sounding board for the 49-year-old, but he was keen not to ask for individual reports on players.

"He couldn't speak highly enough about the club," Alexander said. "I want to find out about the players we already have. I think it's important for me to give them the opportunity.

"I'm not one for going into a new club and singing chapter and verse. I believe in actions rather than just words. Anyone can walk in the door and say those words.

"I think it's over time the players see it's an open field and anyone can play in this team. That's how I see it."

One report this week external-link suggested that Motherwell captain Declan Gallagher is hopeful of a move elsewhere, but Alexander insists there is a clean slate for his current squad, although he has yet to have "individual chats" with any player.

"I know there's been speculation around two or three of the players," he added. "I've seen today in training why. They are good players and people are talking about them, but I didn't see any negativity or anyone sulking. Everyone was positive."