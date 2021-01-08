Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Seven Scottish Cup games have been postponed and two fixtures have been switched from Saturday to Sunday amid freezing temperatures.

Airdrieonians' second-round tie at home to Edinburgh City has followed Livingston's Premiership game against Ross County in moving back 24 hours.

Ties hosted by Camelon, Formartine, Dumbarton, Greenock Morton, Keith, Nairn County and Stirling are off.

Pitch inspections are planned at seven more venues on Saturday morning.

Kelty Hearts' tie at home to Stranraer has been switched from New Central Park to Raith Rovers' Stark's Park in Kirkcaldy with a 18:00 GMT kick-off.

Sunday's game in Airdrie will start at 13:00 in the hope that the switch of days will allow the pitch to thaw in time.

The first-round tie between Camelon and Brora Rangers has now been postponed six times.

Championship leaders Hearts await the winners, with their game at home to second-to Dunfermline Athletic being one of three midweek league fixtures to be postponed as a result of cup games being rearranged.

The SPFL has yet to announce new dates for that along with Morton at home to Arbroath and Raith Rovers against Dundee.

Scottish Cup ties

First round

Camelon P-P Brora Rangers (rearranged for Monday, 11 January)

Second round

Airdrieonians v Edinburgh City (moved to Sunday, 13:00 KO)

Alloa Athletic v Cove Rangers

Arbroath v Falkirk (Saturday pitch inspection)

Buckie Thistle v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (Saturday pitch inspection)

Camelon or Brora Rangers P-P Hearts

Dumbarton P-P Huntly (rearranged for Tuesday, 12 January)

Dundee v Bonnyrigg Rose (19:45 KO)

East Fife v Tranent

Elgin City v Ayr United (Saturday pitch inspection)

Forfar Athletic v Linlithgow Rose (Saturday pitch inspection)

Formartine United P-P Annan Athletic (rearranged for Tuesday, 12 January)

Fraserburgh v Banks O'Dee (Saturday pitch inspection)

Greenock Morton P-P Dunfermline Athletic (rearranged for Tuesday, 12 January)

Keith P-P Clyde (rearranged for Tuesday, 12 January)

Kelty Hearts v Stranraer (switched to Stark's Park, 18:00 KO)

Nairn County P-P Montrose (rearranged for Wednesday, 13 January)

Partick Thistle v Cowdenbeath (Saturday pitch inspection)

Peterhead v Stenhousemuir (Saturday pitch inspection)

Stirling Albion P-P Raith Rovers (rearranged for Tuesday, 12 January)