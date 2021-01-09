Last updated on .From the section Irish

Ross Redman moved to Ballymena from Dungannon Swifts during the summer

Ballymena United left-back Ross Redman has been named as the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Player of the Month for December.

The ex-Portadown and Glentoran defender produced a series of exceptional performances for in-form Ballymena during the final month of 2020.

The 31-year-old last won the award in December 2012 during his time at Shamrock Park.

"This means a lot to me coming eight full years after my last one," he said.

"If you had said to me in the summer when I was out of contract that come January I'd be playing wing-back at Ballymena, sitting fourth in the league and with a Player of the Month trophy on the shelf, I'd have laughed at you. But that's the way it has turned out," added Redman.

"I'd like to thank David Jeffrey for giving me the chance to play for Ballymena. I'm delighted that I have been able to contribute to the season."

During December, Redman produced impressive performances as Ballymena defeated Carrick Rangers and another of his former clubs, Dungannon Swifts, as well as drawing with Glentoran and Portadown.

Linfield's Jimmy Callacher was second in the monthly award, with Larne's Fuad Sule in third.