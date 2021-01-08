Last updated on .From the section Livingston

Jaze Kabia scored one goal in 14 appearances for Shelbourne FC in the League of Ireland

Livingston "may look at potential loan options" for new signing Jaze Kabia, says boss David Martindale.

Irish forward Kabia, 20, has joined the club on a two-and-a-half-year contract from Shelbourne FC, for whom he scored once in 14 outings.

The attacker helped Shelbourne win promotion from League of Ireland Division 1 to the top flight in 2019.

"He's in an age category where we have been short in recent years," Martindale said.

"Jaze came in to train for a week or so and showed up extremely well in training with the 1st team.

"We may look at potential loan options for Jaze as I think regular first-team football is so important at this stage of his development but that's a bridge we will cross at the end of the month."