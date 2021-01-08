Last updated on .From the section Football

More than 100 positive Covid-19 cases have been recorded after tests were carried out among players and staff at 66 English Football League clubs.

A total of 112 individuals were positive out of the 3,507 players and club staff tested this week.

Championship leaders Norwich City have confirmed three positives, who are goalkeeper Tim Krul, forward Adam Idah and an unnamed staff member.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has been named as one of their two cases.

All those who have tested positive will self-isolate for 10 days under EFL and government regulations.

Clubs playing in the FA Cup third round were all tested along with a number of others.

The remaining six EFL clubs will be tested before their next league fixture with twice-weekly testing also starting next week.

Medical advisers for the EFL remain confident its protocols are "continuing to mitigate against the spread of infection" amid low numbers of positive results among the majority of those tested.

"Today's results reflect the current speed at which the virus is spreading amid the emergence of a new variant of Covid-19," doctors Richard Higgins and Subhashis Basu said.

"The protocols, supported by the clubs and government, are allowing us to continue playing fixtures as scheduled.

"But we cannot be complacent, which is why recently enhanced matchday and non-matchday protocols have been issued to underpin the reintroduction of a league wide testing programme.

"Medical advice continues to support that following these protocols is the most successful route to mitigating against the spread of infection."