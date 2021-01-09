Sutton United v Altrincham

Sutton UnitedSutton United15:00AltrinchamAltrincham
Match details to follow.
National League
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Torquay
|17
|12
|2
|3
|38
|17
|21
|38
|2
|Hartlepool
|16
|8
|3
|5
|23
|18
|5
|27
|3
|Sutton United
|13
|8
|2
|3
|23
|14
|9
|26
|4
|Stockport
|14
|7
|3
|4
|22
|16
|6
|24
|5
|Notts County
|14
|7
|2
|5
|19
|13
|6
|23
|6
|Maidenhead United
|14
|7
|2
|5
|21
|21
|0
|23
|7
|Altrincham
|17
|6
|5
|6
|18
|19
|-1
|23
|8
|Halifax
|16
|6
|4
|6
|27
|20
|7
|22
|9
|Bromley
|14
|6
|4
|4
|23
|17
|6
|22
|10
|Solihull Moors
|13
|7
|1
|5
|18
|13
|5
|22
|11
|Boreham Wood
|13
|6
|3
|4
|16
|10
|6
|21
|12
|Woking
|16
|6
|3
|7
|20
|18
|2
|21
|13
|Aldershot
|16
|6
|3
|7
|22
|22
|0
|21
|14
|Wealdstone
|15
|6
|3
|6
|22
|30
|-8
|21
|15
|Eastleigh
|13
|5
|5
|3
|21
|15
|6
|20
|16
|Wrexham
|14
|6
|2
|6
|17
|16
|1
|20
|17
|Chesterfield
|15
|6
|1
|8
|26
|20
|6
|19
|18
|Dag & Red
|14
|5
|3
|6
|11
|14
|-3
|18
|19
|Yeovil
|15
|4
|5
|6
|20
|24
|-4
|17
|20
|King's Lynn
|13
|4
|2
|7
|17
|30
|-13
|14
|21
|Weymouth
|16
|2
|3
|11
|17
|31
|-14
|9
|22
|Barnet
|14
|2
|3
|9
|11
|35
|-24
|9
|23
|Dover
|10
|2
|0
|8
|6
|25
|-19
|6