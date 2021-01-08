Last updated on .From the section MK Dons

Ethan Laird started for Manchester United Under-21s in their win over Salford in the Papa John's Trophy in September

Milton Keynes Dons have signed Manchester United full-back Ethan Laird for the rest of the League One season.

The 19-year-old has played two senior games for the Red Devils, both in last season's Europa League group stages.

England Under-19 defender Laird has been at Old Trafford since the age of 10 and is under contract until 2023.

"In terms of who I am - I'm quick, I like to dribble with the ball and I'm always looking to get in behind and put in crosses," he said of his loan move. external-link

