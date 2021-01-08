Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Goalkeeper Matt Macey is set for a Hibernian debut against Celtic on Monday after signing from Arsenal for the rest of the season.

Macey, 26, played twice in seven years with Arsenal and had loan spells at Accrington, Luton and Plymouth.

Regular keeper Ofir Marciano has missed the last three matches through injury, and Hibs recalled Kevin Dabrowski from his loan at Dumbarton after Dillon Barnes' return to Queens Park Rangers.

Macey is "hungry" for first-team games.

He added: "I'm really excited to get going. I spoke to the gaffer and [goalkeeping coach] Craig Samson but my mind was already made up to come.

"No one has to tell me what a big club Hibernian is, in a competitive league."

Hibs head coach Jack Ross said of his first January signing: "We are delighted to be able to bring a goalkeeper of Matt's calibre to the club and I'm looking forward to seeing him challenge Ofir and Kevin for a place in the team."