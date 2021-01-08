Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Offrande Zanzala started his career at Derby but failed to make a first-team appearance

Carlisle United have signed former Crewe Alexandra striker Offrande Zanzala on a deal until the end of the current League Two season.

The 24-year-old was released by the Alex last weekend having played just 10 games this term, following his move to Gresty Road in the off-season.

Derby academy product Zanzala scored 15 goals in 66 matches for Accrington before his switch to Crewe.

"He did ever so well in League One last year," said boss Chris Beech.

"Before that, when he was breaking through at Derby, he was a player with the physical attributes, pace and power - added to the knack of getting a goal - that made him stand out."

