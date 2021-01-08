Last updated on .From the section Derby

Former Liverpool striker Bobby Duncan is part of the Derby under-23 set-up and is set to make his Derby debut on Saturday

Derby County's Covid-hit makeshift side are underdogs to win their third-round FA Cup game against non-league Chorley, says stand-in boss Pat Lyons.

Lyons and fellow development coach Gary Bowyer are taking charge of a side of under-23 and under-18 players while the first-team squad and interim boss Wayne Rooney are forced to isolate.

He said the National League North side will see the tie as "their big chance".

"They're favourites. We have one player with league experience," Lyons added.

"They will have physicality and experience. We have to match that and produce a performance to win the game."

Derby's Moor Farm training facilities were closed on Monday after a number of players and staff tested positive for coronavirus, meaning the Rams had no option but to select a side comprising players from their youth teams.

Chorley are 10th in National League North and are playing in the FA Cup third round for the first time in their history following victory over League One side Peterborough United.

Lyons said Rooney had been "brilliant" since the decision was made for him and Bowyer to take charge.

"Wayne has been very supportive. He has left us to it. He told me to go with the team, organise and prepare because we know the lads," he continued.

"Chorley have had an unbelievable run. They have beaten two League One teams. We are underdogs.

"It is a big ask but an unbelievable opportunity for the players to perform on that platform in The FA Cup. They are excited and nervous for what is about to come."

Derby have 22 players to pick from the under-23s squad and the rest from the under-18s.

Former Liverpool striker Bobby Duncan, who joined the Rams Under-23s in September, is set to feature.

"We have some experienced U23s who have a lot of time training with first-team," Lyon said.

"Some of them might surprise us on Saturday with how they perform. These players have to be ready. They want that challenge. These are the moments they dream of and what they want.

"We need to pull together as staff and players. We need the younger ones to look after the older ones. There will be tough moments. If things don't go well, we need the older ones to step in and get the others through it."