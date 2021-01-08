Josh Knight: Leicester City defender extends Wycombe Wanderers stay
Wycombe Wanderers have extended Leicester City defender Josh Knight's loan deal until the end of the season.
The 23-year-old has played 19 times for the Championship side since joining from the Foxes in October.
Chairboys boss Gareth Ainsworth told the club website: "We've been working hard to keep Josh and I'm delighted.
"He's been excellent and has had to adapt to playing with a number of different centre-back partners, which he's taken in his stride."
