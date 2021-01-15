Scottish Championship
MortonGreenock Morton0DunfermlineDunfermline0

Greenock Morton v Dunfermline Athletic

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Morton

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 20McAdams
  • 2Ledger
  • 3Fjørtoft
  • 5McGinty
  • 16Strapp
  • 14Salkeld
  • 17Lyon
  • 21Omar
  • 19Colville
  • 10Nesbitt
  • 12Orsi

Substitutes

  • 6Jacobs
  • 8McAlister
  • 11Oliver
  • 15McGuffie
  • 22Easdale
  • 27Hynes
  • 28McGrattan

Dunfermline

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fon Williams
  • 2Comrie
  • 44Watson
  • 5Murray
  • 3Edwards
  • 11Dow
  • 16Whittaker
  • 15Wilson
  • 23Thomas
  • 14McCann
  • 10McManus

Substitutes

  • 7O'Hara
  • 8Turner
  • 20Gill
  • 21Murray
  • 22Mayo
  • 24McInroy
  • 26Todd
Referee:
Steven Kirkland

Match Stats

Home TeamMortonAway TeamDunfermline
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home2
Away7
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home3
Away6

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Morton 0, Dunfermline Athletic 0.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Luca Colville (Morton).

  3. Post update

    Ryan Dow (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dom Thomas (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is just a bit too high.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Luca Colville.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Aidan McAdams.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dom Thomas (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Salkeld (Morton).

  9. Post update

    Josh Edwards (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Lewis Strapp (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Dow (Dunfermline Athletic).

  12. Post update

    Corner, Morton. Conceded by Aaron Comrie.

  13. Post update

    Hand ball by Aaron Comrie (Dunfermline Athletic).

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Reece Lyon (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Steven Whittaker (Dunfermline Athletic).

  17. Post update

    Aidan McAdams (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Euan Murray (Dunfermline Athletic).

  19. Post update

    Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Michael Ledger.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Euan Murray (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts1080230131724
2Dunfermline115512013720
3Dundee115422220219
4Morton114431013-316
5Raith Rovers943221111015
6Ayr113441616013
7Inverness CT93331512312
8Queen of Sth113171527-1210
9Alloa112271125-148
10Arbroath10127515-105
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport