Greenock Morton v Dunfermline Athletic

First Half ends, Morton 0, Dunfermline Athletic 0.
Line-ups
Morton
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 20McAdams
- 2Ledger
- 3Fjørtoft
- 5McGinty
- 16Strapp
- 14Salkeld
- 17Lyon
- 21Omar
- 19Colville
- 10Nesbitt
- 12Orsi
Substitutes
- 6Jacobs
- 8McAlister
- 11Oliver
- 15McGuffie
- 22Easdale
- 27Hynes
- 28McGrattan
Dunfermline
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Fon Williams
- 2Comrie
- 44Watson
- 5Murray
- 3Edwards
- 11Dow
- 16Whittaker
- 15Wilson
- 23Thomas
- 14McCann
- 10McManus
Substitutes
- 7O'Hara
- 8Turner
- 20Gill
- 21Murray
- 22Mayo
- 24McInroy
- 26Todd
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Foul by Luca Colville (Morton).
Post update
Ryan Dow (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dom Thomas (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is just a bit too high.
Post update
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Luca Colville.
Post update
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Aidan McAdams.
Post update
Attempt saved. Dom Thomas (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Post update
Foul by Cameron Salkeld (Morton).
Post update
Josh Edwards (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Lewis Strapp (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Dow (Dunfermline Athletic).
Post update
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Aaron Comrie.
Post update
Hand ball by Aaron Comrie (Dunfermline Athletic).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Reece Lyon (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Steven Whittaker (Dunfermline Athletic).
Post update
Aidan McAdams (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Euan Murray (Dunfermline Athletic).
Post update
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Michael Ledger.
Post update
Attempt missed. Euan Murray (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Match report to follow.