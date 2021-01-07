Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Veatriki Sarri (left) played for Fylde Ladies during the 2017-18 season

Greek forward Veatriki Sarri has signed for Birmingham City from Sheffield United for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old, who agreed to an 18-month deal, played at Leeds United and Fylde before joining United's development side in 2018.

Sarri then became a first-team regular under manager Carla Ward, with whom she is reunited with at Blues.

The striker featured in Greece's qualification matches for the 2019 Women's World Cup.