Rabbi Matondo made his Wales debut as a substitute against Albania in November 2018

Stoke City have signed Wales international winger Rabbi Matondo from Bundesliga side FC Schalke 04 on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has made 39 appearances in the German top flight since joining from Manchester City for £9.6m in 2019.

Matondo, who has won seven international caps, told the club website external-link he was delighted.

"As an attacking player, hopefully I can add goals and assists to help make the promotion spots," he added.

